Betfred Super League: Castleford Tigers, Toulouse, Salford Red Devils claim wins over Hull KR, Wakefield, Leeds Rhinos

Castleford Tigers 32-0 Hull KR

Jake Mamo and Jason Qareqare both grabbed braces as Castleford thrashed Hull KR 32-0 to leapfrog the Robins into sixth place in Betfred Super League.

The Tigers notched four tries in an electric first half and added another two in the second to blow struggling Hull KR away at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle.

The Robins were knocked out of the Challenge Cup last weekend and have now lost three games in a row.

Gareth O'Brien kicked four from seven attempts at goal, while George Griffin and Kenny Edwards crossed for tries and Mamo and Qareqare claimed doubles.

Toulouse Olympique 20-14 Wakefield Trinity

Toulouse struck a blow in their battle for Betfred Super League survival with a nervy 20-14 victory over Wakefield, in a game which went right to the wire.

Searing temperatures at Stade Ernest Wallon seemed to sap the energy from the Yorkshire side late in the second half as the Olympians coped better with the fierce sunshine and 30-degree heat.

Toulouse lost hooker Lloyd White to injury in the early exchanges and Chris Hankinson, returning from injury, put them ahead with a ninth-minute penalty.

Tony Gigot's 40-20 kick in the 73rd-minute led to Ashall-Bott scoring his second try of the game from a similar short range, with Hankinson again converting to make it 20-14 to the hosts.

Wakefield tried their best to respond in the closing stages but Toulouse hung on for their second win of the season and a crucial two points in their quest for survival.

Salford Red Devils 23-8 Leeds Rhinos

New Leeds coach Rohan Smith suffered defeat in his first game in charge as Salford ended a six-game losing streak in style with a 23-8 Super League success at the AJ Bell Stadium.

Paul Rowley's men showed steely defensive resolve in the second half after building a 16-4 lead with half-backs Brodie Croft and Marc Sneyd outstanding.

First-half tries from Ken Sio, Joe Burgess and Andy Ackers set Salford on their way before Ryan Brierley sealed the win with 11 minutes remaining.

Leeds could only muster a try in each half from Ash Handley and Mikolaj Oledzki as they finished well beaten.

Salford had been struggling with a long list of injuries in recent weeks but were able to recall several players including former Warrington forward Harvey Livett for his first appearance of the season.

There was also a debut for prop forward Tyler Dupree, who joined the Red Devils from Widnes earlier this month, while Brierley, Tim Lafai, Burgess, Sneyd and Elijah Taylor were all back after injuries.

Leeds named Zak Hardaker in the centres for his second debut having last played for the Rhinos back in 2016.