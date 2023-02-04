Super League 2023: The players making the move from the NRL ahead of the new season - part 1

Kevin Naiqama returns to Super League from the NRL in 2023

We take a look at the players making the move from the NRL to the Betfred Super League for 2023, starting with Catalans Dragons, Huddersfield Giants, Hull FC and Leeds Rhinos' new recruits...

Sio Siua Taukeiaho (Catalans Dragons)

Signed from: Sydney Roosters.

Position: Prop/second-row/loose forward.

Major Honours: 2x NRL Grand Final, 2x World Club Challenge, 15 caps for Tonga, 1 cap for New Zealand.

The Tonga international forward adds some significant experience to the Catalans pack for the coming season, with nearly 170 NRL appearances to his name, as well as presence. The 31-year-old was part of the Roosters teams which triumphed in the 2018 and 2019 Grand Finals as well.

Adam Keighran (Catalans Dragons)

Signed from: Sydney Roosters.

Position: Centre/stand-off/hooker.

Major Honours: None.

A player who, unlike fellow former Rooster Taukeiaho, is still in the early stages of his career, the 25-year-old moved to the south of France on the recommendation of ex-Catalans boss Trent Robinson and will likely take his place at centre for the Dragons.

Kevin Naiqama (Huddersfield Giants)

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Former St Helens centre Naiqama is back in the Betfred Super League with Huddersfield Giants in 2023 Former St Helens centre Naiqama is back in the Betfred Super League with Huddersfield Giants in 2023

Signed from: Sydney Roosters.

Position: Centre.

Major Honours: 3x Super League Grand Final, 1x Challenge Cup, 1x Super League Dream Team, 24 caps for Fiji.

The Fiji international is already a familiar face to Super League watchers, having been part of St Helens' Grand Final-winning teams in 2019, 2020 and 2021. After a season back in Australia with the Roosters, the 33-year-old will be a valuable addition to a new-look Huddersfield three-quarter line.

Esan Marsters (Huddersfield Giants)

Signed from: Gold Coast Titans.

Position: Centre.

Major Honours: 6 caps for Cook Islands, 6 caps for New Zealand.

Giants fans got a glimpse of what Marsters will bring to their team when he appeared for the Cook Islands in last year's Rugby League World Cup. The 26-year-old has 85 games in the NRL under his belt from spells with Wests Tigers, North Queensland Cowboys and Gold Coast, and should form an exciting partnership with Naiqama.

Harry Rushton (Huddersfield Giants)

Signed from: Canberra Raiders.

Position: Second-row.

Major Honours: 3 caps for Ireland.

Blackpool-born forward Rushton returns to Super League after two seasons with Canberra Raiders, having made his senior debut in 2020 for Wigan Warriors. The 21-year-old has already been capped by Ireland at international level and will surely be one of the competition's most exciting young players to watch in 2023.

Jake Clifford (Hull FC)

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A look at what Hull FC fans can expect from Jake Clifford and Tex Hoy in the 2023 Betfred Super League season A look at what Hull FC fans can expect from Jake Clifford and Tex Hoy in the 2023 Betfred Super League season

Signed from: Newcastle Knights.

Position: Half-back.

Major Honours: None.

A former Junior Kanagaroos captain, Clifford will form part of a new-look half-back axis for Hull FC in 2023 after making the move to this side of the world. He has 67 NRL appearances to his name from spells with North Queensland Cowboys and Newcastle and featured in the Prime Minster's XIII against Papua New Guinea in 2018.

Tex Hoy (Hull FC)

Signed from: Newcastle Knights

Position: Full-back/stand-off.

Major Honours: None.

The son of former professional surfer Matt Hoy has been part of Newcastle's first-grade team for the past three seasons and is capable of playing either as full-back or in the halves. He has been handed the No 1 shirt for Hull FC this year so is likely to slot into the former role.

Sam Lisone (Leeds Rhinos)

Signed from: Gold Coast Titans.

Position: Prop.

Major Honours: 4 caps for Samoa.

Samoa international Lisone has joined the Rhinos on a two-year contract, bringing over 130 games of NRL experience to the front-row from his spells with New Zealand Warriors and Gold Coast. He brings a combination of skill and power to the Leeds pack and will aim to help them go one better than finishing as Grand Final runners-up in 2023.

