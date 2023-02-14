Super League 2023: Meet the teams part two

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Follow the 2023 Betfred Super League season journey LIVE on Sky Sports. Follow the 2023 Betfred Super League season journey LIVE on Sky Sports.

Our guide to the 12 teams competing in Super League in 2023 continues with a look at Hull KR, Leeds Rhinos, Leigh Leopards, and Salford Red Devils...

Hull KR:

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of Hull FC's clash with Hull KR in the Super League. Highlights of Hull FC's clash with Hull KR in the Super League.

Head coach: Willie Peters

Captain: Shaun Kenny-Dowall

Last season: Eighth in regular season

What they're saying:

"I am really enjoying my time, my family has settled in which is the main thing. We are really excited for the season kicking off and that is what we are here to do, we are here to play footy games and do well. Success for me would be world-class effort and competing every week."

- New Hull KR head coach Willie Peters on his goals for the season ahead.

In: Sam Luckley (Salford Red Devils), Yusuf Aydin, James Batchelor (both Wakefield Trinity), Louis Senior (Huddersfield Giants), Tom Opacic (Parramatta Eels), Sauaso 'Jesse' Sue (Newcastle Knights), Rhys Kennedy (Brisbane Broncos).

Out: Albert Vete (Castleford Tigers), Bailey Dawson (Castleford Tigers), Ben Crooks (Keighley Cougars), Tom Wilkinson (Dewsbury Rams), Will Maher (Halifax Panthers), Adam Rusling, Nathan Cullen (both Cornwall), Brad Takairangi (Dapto Canaries), Korbin Sims (retired), Tom Garratt, Charlie Cavanaugh, Max Kirkbright.

Leeds Rhinos:

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The crowd welcomes Leeds Rhinos and St Helens out ahead of the Super League Grand Final. The crowd welcomes Leeds Rhinos and St Helens out ahead of the Super League Grand Final.

Head coach: Rohan Smith

Captain: No captain named

Last season: Fifth in regular season, Grand Final runners-up

What they're saying:

"In the final months of the season, Kruise Leeming, Cameron Smith, Mikolaj Oledzki and Ash Handley were each matchday captain at various times. We are in a fortunate position to have a young and talented squad with many players who possess some of the typical characteristics you would look for in a captain. We have experienced players in key positions within the team who show leadership every time they step onto the field. The challenge is to develop that leadership across the squad."

- Leeds Rhinos head coach Rohan Smith on not naming a full-time captain.

In: Derrell Olpherts (Castleford Tigers), Luis Roberts, Nene Macdonald (both Leigh Leopards), James McDonnell (Wigan Warriors), Sam Lisone (Gold Coast Titans), Justin Sangare (Toulouse Olympique), Toby Warren (York), Luke Hooley (Batley Bulldogs), Leon Ruan (Doncaster).

Out: Liam Sutcliffe, Brad Dwyer (both Hull FC), Zak Hardaker, Tom Briscoe (both Leigh Leopards), Callum McLelland, Jack Broadbent (both Castleford Tigers), Jack Walker, Bodene Thompson (both Bradford Bulls), Matt Prior (retired).

Leigh Leopards:

Ricky Leutele is one of the Leopards' most high profile signings ahead of 2023

Head coach: Adrian Lam

Captain: John Asiata

Last season: First place in the Championship, promoted

What they're saying:

"We are really proud about what we have done in the last 12 months both on and off the field to get back and we have given something for our fans to look forward to and support on a week-to-week basis. We have got a lot of work to do, but we are really excited about it."

- Leigh Leopards head coach Adrian Lam on the expectations of the year ahead.

In: Oliver Holmes, Jack Hughes, Rob Mulhern, Matt Davis, Jacob Gannon (all Warrington Wolves), Zak Hardaker, Tom Briscoe (both Leeds Rhinos), Ricky Leutele (Huddersfield Giants), Gareth O'Brien (Castleford Tigers), Aaron Smith, Tom Nisbet (both St Helens), Ava Seumanufagai (Canterbury Bulldogs), Nathan Wilde (Newcastle Thunder).

Out: Luis Roberts, Nene Macdonald (both Leeds Rhinos), Adam Sidlow, Sam Stone (both Salford Red Devils), Mark Ioane (Keighley Cougars), Ata Hingano (York), Kieran Dixon (Widnes Vikings), Caleb Aekins (Featherstone Rovers), Jy Hitchcox (Rochdale Hornets), Krisnan Inu (retired).

Salford Red Devils

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch all of Man of Steel Brodie Croft's tries for the Salford Red Devils in the Super League. Watch all of Man of Steel Brodie Croft's tries for the Salford Red Devils in the Super League.

Head coach: Paul Rowley

Captain: Kallum Watkins

Last season: Sixth in regular season

What they're saying:

"This group of boys is something special and along with the coaching staff through to the performance staff and office staff, I'm excited at what the future holds for the club."

- Brodie Croft on signing a deal with the club till 2030.

In: Oliver Partington (Wigan Warriors), Adam Sidlow, Sam Stone (both Leigh Leopards), Andrew Dixon (Toulouse Olympique), Ben Hellewell (Featherstone Rovers), Ellis Longstaff (Warrington Wolves, loan).

Out: Sam Luckley (Hull Kingston Rovers), Harvey Livett (Huddersfield Giants), Greg Burke, Jack Wells (both Barrow Raiders), Elijah Taylor (Featherstone Rovers), Sitaleki Akauola (Toulouse Olympique), Morgan Escare (Carcassonne).

The new Betfred Super League season starts on Thursday, February 16 as Warrington Wolves host Leeds Rhinos. Watch 66 live matches, including Magic Weekend, the play-offs and the Grand Final, on Sky Sports in 2023 and stream on NOW TV.