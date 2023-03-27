Super League: Team of the week from Round 6 of the 2023 regular season

Josh Charnley's hat-trick for Leigh earned him a place in our team of the week

We go through the statistics and put together our combined XIII of the standout performers from the latest round of matches in the Betfred Super League...

1. Matt Dufty (Warrington Wolves)

The full-back was heavily involved as the Wolves maintained their unbeaten start to the Super League season with a 38-0 win away to Castleford Tigers.

Dufty scored a try, assisted another, broke four tackles and assisted a linebreak. He gained 128 metres with the ball in hand as well.

2. Bevan French (Wigan Warriors)

Two tries from the 2022 Super League Dream Team selection helped Wigan overcome Salford Red Devils in a thrilling 20-16 win on Friday.

French's tries came on the back of him gaining 185 metres and making 58 post-contact metres. He broke the line three times and bust 11 tackles as well.

3. Tom Opacic (Hull Kingston Rovers)

The Australian led the way for the Robins as they got back to winning ways and inflicted more misery on Wakefield Trinity in a 34-6 triumph at Be Well Support Stadium.

Opacic provided an assist for a try and a linebreak too, along with breaking the line twice himself and busting seven tackles. He gained 52 metres with the ball in hand as well.

4. Harry Newman (Leeds Rhinos)

The centre atoned for his second-half sin-binning by completing Leeds Rhinos' comeback win over Catalans Dragons as the hosts triumphed 32-22 on Saturday.

That was Newman's second try of the game, having assisted a linebreak, broken the line twice and bust one tackle. He gained 104 metres with 42 post-contact metres as well.

5. Josh Charnley (Leigh Leopards)

A hat-trick from the winger helped set Leigh on their way to an impressive 24-16 win away to Hull FC in Saturday's Super League match.

Charnley's treble came in a game where he gained 116 metres and made 47 post-contact metres, breaking the line three times and busting six tackles.

6. Blake Austin (Leeds Rhinos)

The former Great Britain international was at the heart of the Rhinos' comeback win against Catalans at Headingley.

Austin assisted two tries and two linebreaks, along with breaking the line twice and busting four tackles. He was a strong running threat too, gaining 129 metres and gaining 46 post-contact metres.

7. Lachlan Lam (Leigh Leopards)

The scrum-half earned the praises of his father and Leigh head coach Adrian Lam for his role in helping the Leopards to victory away at Hull FC.

Lam assisted a try and a linebreak and was a constant running threat. He gained 66 metres, breaking the line once and busting five tackles, along with controlling things with his in-play kicking.

8. Paul Vaughan (Warrington Wolves)

The former Australia international again showed why Warrington brought him over from the NRL by laying the groundwork for their victory over Castleford.

Vaughan gained 171 metres and made 101 post-contact metres with the ball in hand, breaking the line once and busting six tackles. He came up with 23 tackles in defence too.

9. Danny Walker (Warrington Wolves)

The hooker made his presence felt off the interchange bench after Daryl Clarke played just 15 minutes due to injury in Friday's win for Warrington at Castleford.

Walker provided an assist for a try and assisted two linebreaks as well, along with gaining 117 metres and busting two tackles. He made 21 tackles in defence too.

10. Matty Lees (St Helens)

The prop was named player of the match in St Helens' 14-12 win away to Huddersfield Giants for his defensive effort which saw him make 58 tackles in a full 80-minute stint in the front row.

England international Lees gained 58 metres with the ball in hand too, with one tackle break.

11. Ben Currie (Warrington Wolves)

Another strong showing in the back row from the Wolves' testimonial man proved key as they made it six wins from six in Super League in 2023.

Currie gained 85 metres with 43 post-contact metres, assisting a try and assisting a line break too. In defence, he came up with 29 tackles.

12. Kai O'Donnell (Leigh Leopards)

The former Canberra Raiders second row put in a fine display on both sides of the ball to help the Leopards triumph at the MKM Stadium.

O'Donnell scored a try on the back of gaining 120 metres with 62 post-contact metres, making one linebreak and busting five tackles. He made 33 tackles with a 100 per cent completion rate too.

13. Cameron Smith (Leeds Rhinos)

The loose forward put in another impressive performance in both attack and defence to help Leeds hand Catalans their first defeat of the year in Super League.

Smith assisted one try and one linebreak, along with gaining 60 metres, making 41 post-contact metres, and busting five tackles. He came up with 42 tackles in defence as well.