Jon Wilkin: Have Hull FC turned a corner as they prepare to face Wigan? | 'St Helens too good for Catalans even in France'

Jon Wilkin ponders whether Hull FC have gone 'from pants to a force' ahead of facing an impressive Wigan, adding he believes St Helens will be too good for Catalans Dragons even in France, in this week's live games on Sky Sports.

After a run of seven Super League defeats in a row, Hull FC struck for a badly-needed 20-14 victory last time out vs Huddersfield Giants at home.

Wilkin, speaking on the Rugby League Verdict on Sky Sports News, says the result has left the rugby league community wondering whether this could finally be the start of something for the Black and Whites.

Hull FC next face top-of-the-table Wigan in Thursday's live game on Sky Sports Arena, with coverage beginning from 7.30pm.

"Hull FC have been pants all year, and every year we talk about how good Hull are going to be, they make a load of signings, and then they let us down, every year," Wilkin said.

"As a pundit, it's difficult, because I want something positive to say about Hull FC, and I very rarely get anything. Well, I've got something, because they won last time and they beat Huddersfield.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of Hull FC's Super League victory last time out vs Huddersfield Giants Highlights of Hull FC's Super League victory last time out vs Huddersfield Giants

"Everybody in the game is hoping that maybe that's the thing that gets Hull FC started.

"They've got a tough opposition in Wigan, wow. Wigan are young, ferocious, and for people who want to watch an intense team play rugby league, watch Sky Sports at 7.30pm on Thursday, it's going to be an incredible match-up.

Wilkin labelled Wigan 'young, ferocious, and an intense rugby league team'

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of Wigan Warriors' Super League victory over Wakefield Trinity last time out Highlights of Wigan Warriors' Super League victory over Wakefield Trinity last time out

"And it's made all the more interesting the fact that Hull FC got a win last time, having lost seven on the spin.

"If I was forced to make a prediction, I'm going to say Wigan."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Wilkin also told Sky Sports England's men's and women's teams need more competitive games to be able to compete against southern hemisphere nations Wilkin also told Sky Sports England's men's and women's teams need more competitive games to be able to compete against southern hemisphere nations

On Friday, defending Super League champions St Helens face fellow title chasers Catalans Dragons in France, live on Sky Sports Arena from 7.40pm.

Wilkin, who spent 17 years of his professional career with the Saints between 2002 and 2018, believes St Helens will be too good for Catalans, even in Perpignan.

"I rang my mum and asked her: 'What are you up to this weekend? I'm over in Hull covering the game, lets catch-up and go for some dinner.'

"She said: 'We can't, we're going to the south of France', and I said: 'Oh very nice, where are you going?' She said: 'Perpignan, we're going to watch St Helens play.'

"I'm like: 'Mum, I finished playing rugby a long time ago!'

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of St Helens' Super League victory over Warrington Wolves last time out Highlights of St Helens' Super League victory over Warrington Wolves last time out

"It just shows that this is, as players and fans, the game that you look forward to, going out to the south of France, the weather is going to be gorgeous, the beach is nearby.

"In this game, I imagine St Helens are going to be too good. People are going to say it's because I'm biased. It's not, it's because they've been the best team for a number of years.

Wilkin says he believes his old club St Helens will be 'too good' for Catalans in Perpignan

"Catalans are great, but I fancy St Helens in this one."

