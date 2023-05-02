Luke Gale: Wakefield Trinity sign former Man of Steel from Keighley Cougars to aid Super League survival bid

Luke Gale made nine appearances for Keighley in the Championship

Luke Gale has cut short his spell with Keighley Cougars to join Wakefield Trinity’s battle for Betfred Super League survival on an 18-month contract.

Former Man of Steel Gale made the move to the ambitious Betfred Championship part-timers ahead of the 2023 season, making nine appearance and scoring three tries, plus kicking seven goals.

The 34-year-old has agreed a deal until the end of the 2024 season with Trinity, who sit bottom of the Super League table with no wins from their first 10 games.

"I'm really looking forward to the challenge that lies ahead and getting started with the lads," said Gale, who could be in line to make his Trinity debut on Friday when they travel to second-placed Warrington Woves.

"There are plenty of talented players in the group and I'm hoping my leadership and voice can guide the players around the park so the likes of Mason Lino can play off the back of that.

"Our sole focus now is getting back on the field and putting our best foot forward which starts this Friday at Warrington."

Gale spent the 2022 season with Hull FC, but most notably enjoyed successful spells in Super League with Castleford Tigers and Leeds Rhinos. He has also represented Harlequins Rugby League and Bradford Bulls in the top flight, having burst onto the scene with Doncaster in League One in 2008.

Wakefield will hope the half-back can help kickstart their stuttering attack which has seen them score just eight tries and be nilled five times so far this season.

"We have brought him in to direct the team around the field and bring some leadership alongside Mason," Trinity head coach Mark Applegarth said.

"He is a player who has been at the top and knows what it takes to play at this level and get results consistently.

"We believe that Luke will play a vital role at the club over the next 18 months as we rebuild the playing group, leading some of the younger players around the field."

Trinity paid a transfer fee to secure Gale's services, with co-owner Ryan O'Neill thanking the former England international for his efforts and understanding his desire to return to Super League.

"We wish Luke well in his move to Wakefield," O'Neill said. "We understand that with the current unknown status surrounding clubs' IMG gradings, Luke wanted a guaranteed opportunity to get back into Super League.

"We thank him for his time at Keighley - a truly decent and nice guy who we are sorry to see leave."

