Super League on Sky Sports: Round 16-18 picks revealed as Leigh face Hull KR

Leigh Leopards will face fellow play-off hopefuls Hull KR in Round 17

Sky Sports has announced the TV picks for Rounds 16-18 of Betfred Super League, as the battle for play-off places hots up through the summer.

The Round 18 Hull derby at Sewell Group Craven Park had already been confirmed for coverage on Sunday July 9, with a 12pm kick-off, as Tony Smith's Black and Whites aim for revenge against the high-flying Robins following their heavy Good Friday defeat at the MKM Stadium.

The Hull clubs will also feature in Sky Sports' coverage of Rounds 16 and 17 as Hull FC's Round 16 match against St Helens will now be shown from the MKM Stadium on Thursday June 22.

Round 17 then sees a meeting of two of the success stories of the season so far, as Leigh Leopards host Hull KR on Friday June 30.

Leeds Rhinos will feature in both Rounds 16 and 17, at home to Huddersfield Giants on Friday June 23, and away to Warrington Wolves on Thursday June 29.

The Wolves will then take centre stage the week after when they welcome St Helens to the Halliwell Jones Stadium as the rivals go head-to-head, which will be shown on Friday July 7.

Forthcoming fixtures on Sky Sports, which have already been confirmed, kick-off with Hull KR vs Wigan on Thursday May 25, followed by the 2022 Grand Final repeat between Leeds Rhinos and St Helens at Headingley on Friday May 26.

Then all roads lead to Newcastle for the Magic Weekend, with all six fixtures shown live on June 3-4.

Round 15 coverage kicks off with St Helens up against their old enemy Wigan Warriors on Friday June 9, followed by Warrington Wolves up against Huddersfield Giants on Saturday June 10.

Sky Sports Super League coverage: Rounds 13-18

Round 13

Thursday May 25: Hull KR vs Wigan Warriors (8pm)

Friday May 26: Leeds Rhinos vs St Helens (8pm)

Round 14, June 3-4

Magic Weekend, St James' Park, Newcastle

Round 15

Friday June 9: St Helens vs Wigan Warriors (8pm)

Saturday June 10: Warrington Wolves vs Huddersfield Giants (5pm)

Round 16

Thursday June 22: Hull FC vs St Helens (8pm)

Friday June 23: Leeds Rhinos vs Huddersfield Giants (8pm)

Round 17

Thursday June 29: Warrington Wolves vs Leeds Rhinos (8pm)

Friday June 30: Leigh Leopards vs Hull KR (8pm)

Round 18

Friday July 7: Warrington Wolves vs St Helens (8pm)

Sunday July 9: Hull KR vs Hull FC (12pm)