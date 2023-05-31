Magic Weekend 2023: Learning Disability Rugby League shares the spotlight with Super League in Newcastle

Players from Warrington's LDRL team with members of the Wolves' Super League squad at last year's Magic Weekend

Ben Gomersall is a lifelong Featherstone Rovers fan. Yet it is with their local rivals Wakefield Trinity where he has been able to live out his rugby league dreams.

The 45-year-old is one of more than 300 people whose lives have been changed by playing in the Community Integrated Cares Learning Disability Super League, which will once again be showcased with a festival and games at St James' Park during the Betfred Super League's Magic Weekend.

Gomersall was among those who were playing on the pitch at half time on the Saturday and Sunday of last year's event in Newcastle, coming away with the memory of scoring a try at the iconic venue, and the man who marvelled at Martin Pearson and Ikram Butt tearing it up for Featherstone is delighted to be able do likewise - even if it is while wearing a Wakefield shirt.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

"Featherstone didn't have an LDSL team back when I started playing for Wakefield," Gomersall said. "I settled in quickly and made a good bond with the coaches and other players.

"They're such an incredible group of characters with their own unique personality traits. I love to make my teammates laugh as I tell good jokes - nobody believes me when I say that, but I do!

"Everybody is so diverse but the same and they know me so well. That's one of the things I love about playing. I don't feel like I could play for another LDSL team now, even my team!"

Playing in the Learning Disability Super League has impacted Gomersall's life beyond just the opportunity to play the sport he loves though.

Ben Gomersall has benefitted from playing LDRL both on and off the field

With the support of Community Integrated Care, he was able to identify traits which indicated he may be autistic and after raising it at a GP consultation he eventually received an autism spectrum diagnosis in his mid-40s.

"Who would have thought this would all come from going down to a Learning Disability Super League training session and just giving it a go?" Gomersall said.

"I've now developed so many skills, experienced things many people will never do and have a better understanding of myself which should help me to stay as independent as possible in the future.

"My life has completely changed."

What is learning disability rugby league? - LDRL is played on a quarter-pitch with seven-a-side teams. The games are non-contact and generally follow Tag RL rules. - Teams are allowed two non-disabled players, who play as facilitators, to ensure the match is both free-flowing and well-balanced. - Each game lasts 40 minutes (2x20-minute halves) on a 35m x 50m pitch, which can all be modified at festivals.

That has been the case for Leeds Rhinos LDRL team captain Declan Jenkinson and his partner Jenny Robinson too.

Jenkinson has been able to shine on the field for the Rhinos since joining in 2018, while Robinson has found roles off the field through the charity's media club, promotion Leeds' team by interviewing players and appearing on a variety of media outlets.

A talented artist, she played a part in CIC's design for the England warm-up shirt worn at last year's Rugby League World Cup along with displaying an exhibition of her own art at Rhinos games, and Jenkinson revealed how much it has helped both of them.

"Playing for Leeds Rhinos is a real honour," Jenkinson said. "I've been a massive supporter since I was little.

Declan Jenkinson is captain of Leeds' LDRL team

"I particularly enjoyed watching Rob Burrow, who became my inspiration. I'll always remember him scoring that try at Old Trafford in a Grand Final. He was the No 7 of Leeds Rhinos and now I'm the No 7 too.

"When Jenny got involved, it was brilliant - showing what this sport is all about. Everyone has a role to play."

Exhibition LDRL games at St James' Park will take place during half time of Wigan Warriors against Catalans Dragons on Saturday and St Helens' clash with Huddersfield Giants on Sunday at the upcoming Magic Weekend.

Kingston Park will host the Learning Disability Super League festival as well, with players representing clubs from across Super League and beyond.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

"Playing at Magic Weekend has given players moments that they will never forget," John Hughes, director of partnerships and communities at Community Integrated Care, said.

"This is so much more than being part of an amazing event - it's a chance for the players to celebrate their talents, live their dreams, and be cheered on like heroes.

"The confidence and self-belief that they gain from this experience can last a lifetime."

Watch all six matches from the Betfred Super League's Magic Weekend at St James' Park in Newcastle live on Sky Sports on Saturday, June 3 and Sunday, June 4. Stream the 2023 Super League season, including the play-offs and Grand Final, on NOW TV.