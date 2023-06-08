Super League: St Helens and Wigan Warriors ready to renew rivalry as Round 15 kicks off

Curtis Sironen found out soon after signing for St Helens just what the derby games with Wigan mean

Like so many other outsiders who have joined St Helens down the years, Curtis Sironen was quick to learn what really matters to the club and the town’s rugby league fans: Whatever else happens, make sure you beat Wigan Warriors.

The Australian second row knows all about rivalries, most notably from his time playing in the NRL for Manly Sea Eagles against their old enemies Parramatta Eels and Cronulla Sharks, while his father Paul was a State of Origin regular for New South Wales against Queensland from 1989 to 1994.

But Sironen has learnt there is something different about the Saints-Wigan showdowns, which have a history stretching all the way back to the first season of the Northern Union in 1895, and knows what is expected ahead of the latest chapter of the rivalry on Friday, live on Sky Sports.

"It means so much to the people of the town and the club, these derby games," Sironen said, speaking to The Verdict on Sky Sports News.

"That's something I learned quickly coming to St Helens, that people are quick to let you know they need you to have a big game against Wigan because there are some bragging rights there with how close the two towns are and things like that.

"It's definitely a fixture we've had circled and we're looking forward to the contest. We had a great contest there on Good Friday and hopefully we can get a packed crowd out like we're expecting and get a great atmosphere for another great game of rugby league."

It is the same story eight miles away, across the other side of Billinge Hill, as Wigan captain Liam Farrell knows as well as anyone else.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ahead of the clash between Wigan Warriors and St Helens, Wigan's Liam Farrell says that the winning side will be the team which 'turns up the best' Ahead of the clash between Wigan Warriors and St Helens, Wigan's Liam Farrell says that the winning side will be the team which 'turns up the best'

Born in the town and now in his 13th year playing for the club he has, aside from a six-game loan spell with Widnes Vikings, spent his entire professional career representing, the second row has already found himself being given impromptu pep-talks from the general public ahead of Friday's trip to Totally Wicked Stadium.

"That's one thing that really changes, you can be in your local supermarket or walking down the street and people will come up to you and say they don't really care about other results but make sure you get one over on St Helens," Farrell told Sky Sports.

"I've been living in the town for a long time and that's the sort of thing I've been getting for quite a while now.

"It makes for a great atmosphere, and it builds the week up great as well, you feel the nerves a few days earlier and the intensity in training picks up as well.

That's something I learned quickly coming to St Helens, that people are quick to let you know they need you to have a big game against Wigan. Curtis Sironen

"I think it all just adds to a great way to start the week and then building into the game at the weekend."

Wigan travel to St Helens having won the Good Friday derby clash at the DW Stadium back in April, triumphing 14-6 thanks to tries from Harry Smith, who also kicked three goals, and Toby King.

It is Saints who hold the better overall record in these matches in the summer era though, winning 46 compared to the Warriors' 40, with four draws.

There were contrasting fortunes for the teams in Newcastle over Magic Weekend as well. Wigan were beaten 46-22 by new Betfred Super League leaders Catalans Dragons, while reigning champions St Helens moved into the play-off places on points difference after beating Huddersfield Giants 48-6.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Good Friday derby between Wigan Warriors and St Helens Highlights of the Good Friday derby between Wigan Warriors and St Helens

The old cliché about form going out the window in these games will undoubtedly be mentioned more than once though and Sironen is fully expecting him and his fellow forwards in particular to be in for a gruelling evening.

"The physical battle and the energy battle, the team that can turn up for the 80 minutes consistently is going to have more of a chance," Sironen said.

"For us it's probably handy that we have a short turnaround after playing on Sunday, so it's just been about recovering after training.

"In terms of training it hasn't been too different but it's more about when you're getting around town and people letting you know what they think about the game coming up at the weekend and hoping that you can put a performance in."

Live Betfred Super League Live on

Farrell is anticipating exactly the same for Wigan though, putting part of St Helens' success in winning an unprecedented four Super League Grand Finals in a row down to the physical challenge they pose opponents.

"For me, one thing Saints have done well over the past two or three years where they've been really successful is they challenge you physically with the ball and without it," Farrell said.

"We've got to match that and be better and if we can do that then we can give ourselves a chance."

Watch the Betfred Super League derby between St Helens and Wigan Warriors at Totally Wicked Stadium live on Sky Sports Arena and Main Event from 7.30pm on Friday, June 9 (kick-off 8pm). Also stream on NOW TV.