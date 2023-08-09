Castleford Tigers: Danny Ward unveiled as head coach until end of season following Andy Last's departure

Danny Ward has been appointed as Castleford's new head coach

Castleford Tigers have confirmed the appointment of Danny Ward at the club's new head coach until the end of the 2023 season following the departure of Andy Last.

Ward returns to the Tigers for whom he played for during the 2006 season and he will be joined by Dane Dorahy in the assistant coach position.

Ward also featured for Leeds Rhinos, Hull KR and Harlequins before moving into coaching with the London club, firstly as academy coach in 2014. The 43-year-old was then named assistant the following year and was promoted to head coach of the Broncos ahead of the 2018 season in which he gained promotion to Super League.

On his appointment as the club's new head coach, Ward said: "I am buzzing and made up with the appointment. I am proud to be able to lead such a fantastic club which I have played for and have lots of happy memories at.

"It's a proud moment for me to be given that opportunity and I am looking forward to the challenge.

"It's exciting and I can't wait to get started. I've always wanted to get back coaching at the top level and I back myself to be coaching at that level as well.

"I'm thankful for Cas to give me that opportunity to coach back in Super League and I'm hoping I can do a good job in a short space of time.

"It's a proud club with a rich history in the way they like to play rugby. There are no more passionate fans than at Cas and they are some of the best supporters in the league.

"That knowledge of the club will help because I know people there already and I know a few of the players which will make the transition easier so I can hit the ground running."

Dorahy is the son of former Australian international John Dorahy and the 45-year-old joins the Tigers having featured for Rochdale Hornets, Wakefield Trinity, Hull KR, and Halifax during his playing days.

During his coaching career, Dorahy has worked as assistant coach of Wests Tigers' second grade side, then moved on to South Sydney Rabbitohs, before switching to St George Illawarra Dragons most recently.

Dorahy will join fellow assistant coaches Craig Lingard and Scott Murrell.

On the new appointments, Castleford's director of rugby operations Danny Wilson said: "We started the process of having to appoint a new coach and we consulted the playing group and asked them what they felt they needed. Immediately we thought that Danny Ward was someone who fit the bill and we made contact.

"There was also a need to bring some fresh ideas in as well. We've been wanting to bring in talented young players into the system and it's the same with coaches as well. Danny is still young with experience at Super League level, and we wanted to bring in another new coach with new ideas.

"We looked overseas to see who the young talented coaches are within the NRL system and Dane's name came up. We started a process to look at that and his coaching background which was very exciting to us.

"I think it shows our intent to stay in Super League to bring not just a coach of the calibre of Danny Ward in but to also bring in an assistant who is up and coming to compliment the great work that Craig Lingard and Scott Murrell are already doing.

"We've boxed it off now and we can really move forward and kick on for the last six games of the season."