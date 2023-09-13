Leeds Rhinos the biggest flops of Super League 2023, says Sky Sports Rugby League's Jon Wilkin

Sky Sports Rugby League analyst Jon Wilkin has labelled Leeds Rhinos "the biggest flops" of the 2023 Super League season, adding they are "a bizarre club at the minute."

The Rhinos, who last clinched the title in 2017 but were runners-up last season, are sat a lowly eighth in the Super League table with two games left this season, but are virtually assured of missing out on the top six and the playoffs.

Speaking on the Sky Sports News Rugby League Verdict show on Wednesday, Wilkin was very critical of Leeds.

"The biggest flop in Super League for me right now is Leeds Rhinos, for a number of reasons," he said.

"Brian McDermott was ousted and sacked as coach after a period of which where Leeds were incredibly successful. And the culture was branded as toxic and needed to change.

"My question is this: Where is their culture now? Because they've just limped out of the playoffs. They were absolutely dished to by Wigan, 50-0, in front of very disappointed fans.

"I think the recruitment has been shambolic over the past four or five seasons.

"And if you talk about a culture being toxic back when Brian McDermott was in charge, how could you describe it now?

"Your best player is playing for Castleford (Blake Austin, out on the loan), and your best young player (Sam Walters) has left because you wouldn't pay him enough money.

"It comes across to me as bizarre. A bizarre club at the minute that makes very little sense."

In terms of the top performing clubs of the season so far, Wilkin added:

"In terms of flyers of the season: Hull KR, Salford may well sneak into the playoffs as well, Leigh are the story of the season without doubt.

"And then the other flyers are St Helens, Wigan and Catalans, who have all been exceptional all year.

"It's been an incredible year."

Jenna Brooks and Wilkin are joined by St Helens centre, Konrad Hurrell to discuss everything from his family life at home in Tonga to his food guilty pleasures

