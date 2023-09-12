The Bench podcast: Konrad Hurrell joins Jenna Brooks, Jon Wilkin to discuss St Helens, life in Tonga and guilty food pleasures

St Helens’ Konrad Hurrell is the latest guest on the Sky Sports Bench podcast

On the latest episode of The Bench podcast, Jenna Brooks and Jon Wilkin are joined by St Helens centre Konrad Hurrell.

Hurrell discusses everything from his time in Super League, his family life at home in Tonga, and also his food guilty pleasures.

There's also pretty epic edition of 'On the Bench, Off the Bench' that cannot be missed!

Born in Nuku'alofa Tonga in August 1991, 32-year-old Hurrell began his rugby league career with the New Zealand Warriors in 2012.

Hurrell stayed with the Kiwi outfit in the NRL until 2016, before making the move to Australia and Queensland, where he played with the Gold Coast Titans for two years.

He then made the jump to England and Super League, signing for the Leeds Rhinos on a three-year contract in 2019.

Hurrell then signed for defending champions St Helens for the 2022 season.

Subscribe to The Bench podcast on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Spreaker

Listen to the full interview with Konrad Hurrell on the latest episode of The Bench with Jenna and Jon on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Spreaker. You can stream the 2023 Super League and NRL seasons on NOW TV.