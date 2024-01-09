Joe Burgess joins Hull KR after Salford release winger following club investigation into conduct

Joe Burgess has signed for Hull KR after being released by Super League rivals Salford following a club investigation.

The Red Devils announced the departure of their England international winger "with immediate effect" after an internal process found his "conduct was not consistent" with "the highest standards of professionalism, integrity, and discipline" expected of its players. No further details were provided in the Salford statement.

Shortly after the announcement, Hull KR released a statement of their own revealing Burgess had joined on a one-year deal ahead of the 2024 season.

Robins head coach Willie Peters said: "We are delighted that Joe Burgess is joining Hull KR. Joe is an out and out winger - he's a big body and known for his speed.

"It's great that we can bring Joe to the club and there's no doubt he's a great addition to our team.

"What I like about Joe is the feedback I've got of him as a person. It's all been very positive from the players he's played with, that's extremely important to us at Hull KR."

Image: Burgess scored 23 tries in 54 appearances for Salford

Burgess, who previously played for Wigan and had a spell in Australia's NRL, scored 23 tries in 54 appearances during his three years with Salford.

The Red Devils statement read in full: "Salford Red Devils can confirm that Joe Burgess has been released with immediate effect following a thorough investigation process.

"As a club, we remain committed to upholding the highest standards of professionalism, integrity, and discipline and have an expectation that those who represent the club reflect these values.

"While the decision has not been taken lightly, after consideration it has been decided that the player's conduct was not consistent with such expectations.

"We wish Joe the very best in his career going forward and thank him for his efforts since arriving at the club in 2021.

"The club will be making no further comment on this matter."

