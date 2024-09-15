The race to the Super League play-offs: Who will make the top six with Wigan Warriors, Hull KR, and Warrington Wolves?

With one week of Super League action remaining we take a look at who will make the play-offs and the season-defining clashes...

1st: Wigan Warriors

Points: 44

Points difference: +386

Wigan's 64-0 rout of an understrength Salford team in the opening match of Round 27 saw them clinch the League Leaders' Shield for the second year running.

Matt Peet's side are guaranteed a home semi-final in the play-offs as well, and will face the lowest-ranked team remaining following the elimination play-offs on either Friday, October 4 or Saturday, October 5.

2nd: Hull KR

Points: 40

Points difference: +383

Fixtures remaining: Leeds Rhinos (H)

Hull KR brought Leigh Leopards' winning run to a shuddering halt last Friday with 24-0 win at Leigh Sports Village and face another team who failed to score a single point last week when they face Leeds at home.

However, Wigan's victory at home to Salford in the opening match of the final regular-season round means they can no longer win the League Leaders' Shield for the first time.

With Rhinos knowing they need to win to have any chance of making the play-offs the visitors will have a massive incentive to ensure they bounce back – but Hull KR also know that they need to be mindful of any slip-ups which could give Warrington a chance to steal second spot from them.

3rd: Warrington Wolves

Points: 38

Points difference: +367

Fixtures remaining: London Broncos (H)

Warrington know that third place is confirmed and second spot is now a possibility if Hull KR lose their final match against Leeds.

The colossal 66-point win over Huddersfield Giants brings them back into the equation in terms of points difference, with just 16 points standing between Sam Burgess' side and a potential bye into the last four.

A home match with a struggling London Broncos team will give the perfect opportunity to give themselves that chance, although it will most likely be a play-off clash against whoever finishes sixth in a few weeks' time for Warrington to begin the play-offs.

4th: Salford Red Devils

Points: 32

Points difference: +67

Fixtures remaining: Wigan Warriors (A)

Salford's 58-4 win over Hull FC at the MKM Stadium meant their spot in the play-offs was already secure going into Round 27.

Head coach Paul Rowley subsequently opted to rest many of his senior players for their final match of the regular season away to Wigan, with a team featuring eight debutants going down 64-0 to the table-toppers.

Their exact fate for next week's eliminators - playing home or away and their opponents - will be determined on Friday when fifth-placed St Helens, who would overtake them on points difference if they win, play at sixth-placed Leigh.

5th: St Helens

Points: 30

Points difference: +214

Fixtures remaining: Leigh Leopards (A)

St Helens vaulted above Leigh Leopards with their big win against Castleford last week and now face them with a play-off spot essentially secure due to the massive difference in points differential between Saints, and Leeds and Catalans who are currently on the outside looking in.

Whether they win or not will essentially determine whether they face Salford or whoever finishes third, in their first post-season game.

The injury-ravaged outfit can also ensure that both Leeds and Catalans have a chance of pipping Leopards for the final play-off place, if they can win at Leigh Sports Village on Friday night.

6th: Leigh Leopards

Points: 29

Points difference: +162

Fixtures remaining: St Helens (H)

For Leigh, the equation is quite simple: beat Saints and they are in the play-offs. Lose and there is a chance either Leeds or Catalans would see them drop out of the top six in the final week.

They also have control over the fate of who they would potentially face in the semi-finals, as a win would mean it would be a game against Salford, whilst defeat would mean they would play either Hull KR, or more likely Warrington, depending on who finishes third.

7th: Leeds Rhinos

Points: 28

Points difference: +52

Fixtures remaining: Hull KR (A)

It has been a bit of a nightmare finish to the season for Leeds, with trips to the top two teams in the table – who are both chasing the League Leaders' Shield.

The first of those assignments, against leaders Wigan, did not go well as they fell to a 38-point defeat without registering a single point of their own.

Now, it is Hull KR up next – and Rhinos will be hoping St Helens can do them a favour by beating Leigh to leave the door open, as it's pretty much a mathematical impossibility that they could overhaul the points differential between themselves and Saints.

8th: Catalans Dragons

Points: 28

Points difference: +27

Fixtures remaining: Hull FC (A)

Catalans faced the opposite of Leeds in terms of their final two fixtures with low-riding London Broncos and Hull FC providing the opposition.

They won 12-8 in the first of those matches, and will be hoping they can win at the MKM Stadium to give themselves a chance.

They play on Sunday, after the other fixtures have taken place, and will need St Helens to beat Leigh and then – should Leeds shock Hull KR – they will need to win by over 25 points more than the Rhinos do, to overhaul the points difference between the teams, should they finish level on overall points in the Super League standings.

How do the Super League play-offs work?

Image: Super League play-offs 2024

Following the final round of regular Super League fixtures, there is two weeks of play-offs to determine who will be appearing at Old Trafford for the Grand Final on October 12.

The two teams in first and second will have the first week of action off, the third-place team playing sixth and fourth facing fifth.

The lowest-placed winner from those two matches will then play the League Leaders' Shield winner in the first semi-final, the second-lowest placed team playing the team that finished second in the other semi-final.

The first and second-placed teams will both get home semi-finals.

