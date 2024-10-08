Willie Peters: Hull KR aspire to Wigan Warriors achievements, starting with Super League Grand Final win

Hull KR head coach Willie Peters was full of respect for Super League Grand Final opponents Wigan Warriors, admitting that his club "aspire" to their opposition's achievements.

Wigan are competing in their 13th Grand Final, aiming for their seventh victory, while the Robins enter the big dance for the first time ever.

Indeed, the Robins want to become just the fifth club ever to be crowned champions, joining Wigan, St Helens, Leeds Rhino, and Bradford Bulls.

With so much on the line and a potential new winner, the Super League Grand Final is expecting its biggest crowd since 2017, with over 65,000 fans packing in and both Hull KR and Wigan selling their allocation and then some.

Such attention, Peters believes, is down to the hard work of both clubs and victory will come down to whoever "turns up" on Saturday.

"You have got two clubs that have been consistent all year," said Peters.

"Wigan speak for themselves in terms of their history. Then the club on the rise and we are aspiring to achieve what they have done.

"For us to sell 10,000 in a few hours says a lot about our fan base and I know what Wigan will bring as well so it is really exciting.

"I came last year to watch the Grand Final hoping we would be here and then 12 months later we are here.

"They blew us away in the Challenge Cup but those other two games have been really tight so it is whoever turns up and plays the best on the day that will get the result.

"We have shown that we can match it with Wigan and obviously there is a mutual respect there.

"It is going to be whoever turns up on the day, settles down the quickest, they will win the game."

The respect shown by the Robins was matched by Wigan, head coach Matt Peet heaping praise on the work the club have done to grow from being bottom of the table in 2020 to competing in the competition's biggest match just four years later.

Peet believes that this is just the start of Hull KR being a team who consistently competes at the top.

"The news from Hull KR particularly. It is credit to several years of hard work," added Peet.

"I have been asked a lot about how a new team can win it but Hull KR aren't just a team, the are a club that is on the up.

"On the field, Willie (Peters) has got them playing fantastically well and that is built year on year. You can see he is getting the best out of the players and the playing group are committed.

"But then all the stories you hear out of Hull KR, the work they are doing with the junior setup, the supporters, the events around the game.

"I think they are a club that are here to compete for a long time and a lot of our hardest games in recent years have been against them.

"It has all the makings of a fantastic occasion on and off the field."

Come for the star power, stay for the kick pressure

While rugby league is always hard-hitting, there is star power packed into both teams, with Wigan and Hull KR boasting stars that can change a game with an individual moment of brilliance.

For Peet, those are the stars that are going to keep the crowd growing year on year, maximising the sport's potential.

"Absolutely. They are not watching kick pressure on Instagram are they, it is about moments," said Peet.

"There is star talent across both teams. Tyrone May, Mikey Lewis, Peta Hiku, Bevan French, Jai Field, Jake Wardle.

"They are the moments, aren't they?

"Rugby league purists will enjoy all the other bits but I think as far as maximising promotion of the game and making sure it is a bigger crowd next year, it is probably going to be someone like Mikey or Bevan that lights it up."

