Wheelchair Super League Grand Final: Unbeaten Leeds Rhinos face Halifax Panthers - 'Anything can happen'

Leeds Rhinos will look to close out a stunning unbeaten season in Sunday's Wheelchair Super League Grand Final, live on Sky Sports, but must beat fierce rivals and two-time champions Halifax Panthers to do so.

The two sides have met together in Grand Finals twice before, and both went the way of the Panthers in tight 2019 and 2022 title victories.

Leeds knocked Halifax out in the semi-finals in 2021 en route to their own Super League title, however, and have beaten the Panthers twice so far this year in a regular season campaign which has seen the Rhinos remain unbeaten.

In terms of what Leeds head coach James Simpson puts their success down to, he told Sky Sports RL: "I think it's just the players really enjoying themselves. This year I've definitely found my footing as the head coach, what works for me and what works best for the players.

"The players are just going out there, expressing themselves and having fun. They are adapting to what's in front of them, and it's a big testament to how they have bought into what we're doing. But it's all down to the players.

"Last year was my first year as sole head coach, and sometimes I felt like I needed to be on the pitch when I wasn't, and it was getting that balance right. This year, I've really stepped back from the on-pitch operation, and really put my trust and faith in the players during the game.

"It was tricky, but this year I feel like I've really figured out what it is to be a head coach, and how I want to be a head coach as well."

When asked if there might be a risk of complacency heading into a one-off game of such massive importance, Simpson was confident his players would be able to cope with the pressure of the Grand Final.

"To be honest, we've treated every single game as an individual game and we're looking to this weekend as it's just another game," he said.

"That's how we've been this year. We've been so relaxed, so chilled out. Going into every game like it's a one-and-done kind of feel.

"We're not building it up, or getting emotional. We're not using buzzwords about what it is. We just want to get out there and play."

The Panthers' Wayne Boardman was named Wheelchair Coach of the Year on Tuesday, and he told Sky Sports he is expecting another nerve-shreddingly tight contest.

The player-coach added his side will not be daunted by Leeds' unbeaten run and season, pointing to the fact his side hold the edge in Grand Final head-to-heads as a potential psychological advantage.

"Everybody's excited. We're back here again for another Rhinos vs Panthers final. It's going to be good," Boardman said.

"It's always a close game. Leeds have beat us twice this season, and both were decided in the last five minutes of the game.

"It's going to be another nail-biting final I believe.

"[Leeds' unbeaten run] may be in the back of our minds going into the game, but in terms of Grand Final victories, we pip them, so maybe that's in the back of their minds.

"They've had a very good season, been very consistent and you can't take that away from them. But this is a Grand Final, and anything can happen."

How to watch the Wheelchair Super League Grand Final

The Wheelchair Super League Grand Final takes place at the Allam Sports Centre in Hull on Sunday October 13, live on Sky Sports+.

The match will take place at 5.30pm, with coverage on Sky Sports from 5pm.

"If you want to watch gladiators in a wheelchair, come and watch the Grand Final," Boardman told Sky Sports.

Simpson told Sky Sports: "It's ace. Wheelchair rugby league is just fantastic, and anyone who watches it, whether you're neutral, a rugby league fan, or know nothing about the sport, when you see people in wheelchairs moving, hitting lines, catching and passing the ball while there's another metal chair flying at them, it's just a fantastic spectacle.

"It surprises a lot of people when they see it, how good it is. You'll be watching first and second in the table on Sunday, so you're definitely in for a good game when you have the two top teams going at it."

How to watch the Super League Grand Final

The Super League Grand Final takes place at Old Trafford on Saturday October 12, live on Sky Sports.

The match will take place at 6pm, with coverage on Sky Sports from 5pm.

