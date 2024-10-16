England Rugby League: Uncapped Wigan Warriors duo Junior Nsemba, Liam Marshall included in Samoa Test series squad

Uncapped Wigan Warriors duo Junior Nsemba and Liam Marshall have been included in Shaun Wane's 24-player England squad for their two-Test series vs Samoa.

Both players were part of Wigan's Super League Grand Final success vs Hull KR on Saturday, while 20-year-old forward Nsemba was named Super League Young Player of the Year.

Wing Marshall, 28, finished the season as Super League's top try-scorer for 2024, scoring a sensational 27 from 26 appearances.

Image: Liam Marshall scored 27 tries from 26 appearances as Wigan Warriors secured a historic quadruple

Wigan prop Ethan Havard is also included after making his international debut back in 2023 in the mid-season victory over France. Luke Thompson and Harry Smith are the other quadruple winners in head coach Wane's squad - although Thompson will miss the first Test Match through suspension.

Sydney Roosters duo Dom Young and Victor Radley are among the six Australian-based players in Wane's squad alongside Morgan Smithies of Canberra Raiders, Newcastle Knights' Kai-Pearce Paul, Dolphins centre Herbie Farnworth and South Sydney Rabbitohs and England veteran Tom Burgess - who will join Huddersfield Giants in 2025.

Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel Mikey Lewis represents Super League Grand Finalists Hull KR for the second consecutive Test Series, having made his debut against Tonga last year.

The squad includes five Warrington Wolves with Matty Ashton, John Bateman, Ben Currie and Danny Walker named in addition to England captain George Williams. Jack Welsby is one of four St Helens players involved after recovering from injury ahead of the Super League Play-Offs.

There are also sole representatives from three Super League clubs: Leeds centre Harry Newman, and experienced props Mike McMeeken and Chris Hill, who played this season for Catalans Dragons and Huddersfield Giants respectively, but are both on the move for 2025 - with McMeeken already confirmed as a signing for Wakefield Trinity.

"I'm really excited by the squad I've been able to pick ahead of our two-game Test Series against Samoa," head coach Wane said.

Image: England head coach Shaun Wane has named a 24-player squad for the autumn's two-Test series vs Samoa

"We know it's going to be a tough test against the Samoans and there is already a lot of history between us from the Rugby League World Cup two years ago.

"All of the players have been picked based on their form over the last 12 months whether that be in the Super League or Down Under in the NRL and I'm confident heading into next week's opener in Wigan.

"Following on from an impressive crowd at Old Trafford this past weekend, I am hoping the Rugby League fans come out in numbers at both Wigan and Leeds and get behind England."

England Men Squad for two-Test series vs Samoa:

Matty Ashton (Warrington Wolves), John Bateman (Warrington Wolves), Tom Burgess (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Daryl Clark (St Helens), Ben Currie (Warrington Wolves), Herbie Farnworth (Dolphins), Ethan Havard (Wigan Warriors), Chris Hill (Huddersfield Giants), Morgan Knowles (St Helens), Matty Lees (St Helens), Mikey Lewis (Hull KR), Liam Marshall (Wigan Warriors), Mike McMeeken (Catalans Dragons), Harry Newman (Leeds Rhinos), Junior Nsemba (Wigan Warriors), Kai Pearce-Paul (Newcastle Knights), Victor Radley (Sydney Roosters), Harry Smith (Wigan Warriors), Morgan Smithies (Canberra Raiders), Luke Thompson (Wigan Warriors), Danny Walker (Warrington Wolves), Jack Welsby (St Helens), George Williams (Warrington Wolves), Dom Young (Sydney Rabbitohs).

