Wigan Warriors vs Warrington Wolves: Captains Liam Farrell, George Williams - Super League in Vegas is 'crazy, surreal' feeling
Wigan captain Liam Farrell and Warrington skipper George Williams in action this weekend as Super League heads to Las Vegas; both have chance to write themselves into American sporting folklore; watch all the Las Vegas action live on Sky Sports from 8.30pm on Saturday
Thursday 27 February 2025 11:13, UK
Wigan Warriors captain Liam Farrell and Warrington Wolves skipper George Williams have spoken to Sky Sports about the "crazy, surreal" feelings ahead of their historic Super League match-up in Las Vegas.
Defending champions Wigan face Warrington stateside on Saturday at the Allegiant Stadium, part of a quadruple-header of live matches in Las Vegas all live on Sky Sports.
Over 10,000 rugby league fans have travelled from the UK for the Las Vegas event, which also features two games from Australia's NRL and a women's international between England and Australia.
"It's crazy. It's just got this feel about it, and being here in Las Vegas and the entertainment and what's going on around us, being able to play rugby league here is going to be surreal," Wigan's Farrell told Sky Sports.
- Las Vegas 2025: Super League's chance to write its name into American folklore?
- Rugby League in Las Vegas! All you need to know 🎰
- Super League's 2025 fixtures - every game live on Sky 🏉
- Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW 📺
"The launch was great, it was represented really well by both clubs and what a way to kick the week off. When we were in the backroom, the Aussie lads were blown away by the support we got and the noise they [Super League fans] were making.
"I understand there's two points at stake, but there's a bigger picture to it as well. We want to represent Super League really well and put our profile out there and what we can create. So far this week, we've done a great job of that. We're in a great place. I think you have to enjoy yourself while you can.
"I think it'll feel like a final, definitely. There's been a lot of hype for three, four months now, and the build-up has been great. We're just looking forward to having the opportunity to play here.
"The NRL did a great job of it last year, but we just want to represent Super League well, and hopefully we can show the brand of Super League and the style of rugby we play in that league."
Warrington captain Williams echoed many of Farrell's thoughts.
"There's massive excitement. As players, you want to be involved in the biggest games, the biggest occasions, and this is it, really, for Super League," he said. "It's never been done before, never been to Vegas before, so we just want to take the opportunity and put the show on.
"I'll have a smile on my face, I like to be involved on the biggest occasions. There's a bit of pressure involved, but I think that's a privilege. We're privileged to be here.
"I'm proud to be captain leading out. Me and Liam have known each other a long time, but when we play on Saturday it'll be all business."
Williams: Come and watch French play | Farrell: Williams is so hard to handle
Asked to pick one player from the opposition to look out for, Warrington skipper Williams said...
"This one's pretty easy. Bevan French, to me, is the best player in the competition.
"He puts bums on seats in England, so I'm sure he'll do the same. Just come down and watch him. I don't want to big him up too much!
"Hopefully he doesn't play too well against us on the weekend, but he's a massive part of the game, so watch him."
Asked the same question, Wigan skipper Farrell picked out his opposite man...
"If I have to embarrass him, it would be George [Williams].
"If George gets what he wants out of the game and the game's flowing in his way, he's pretty hard to handle, and we know that.
"I think he's always been the same. He's definitely a threat. We don't want him to play too well on Saturday, but we understand he's got a lot of threats to pose against us."
Rugby League in Vegas - how to watch or stream
All the action from the event will be live on Sky Sports on Saturday from 8.30pm GMT. After some bumper build-up, Wigan Warriors vs Warrington Wolves will kick-off at 9.30pm, with Canberra Raiders vs New Zealand Warriors from midnight.
Australian Jillaroos vs England Women will then take place from 2am, with the festival closing out with Penrith Panthers vs Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks from 4.30am.
Rugby League Las Vegas Festival 2025 - Full schedule
- Betfred Super League - Wigan Warriors vs Warrington Wolves (9.30pm GMT)
- NRL - Canberra Raiders vs New Zealand Warriors (12am)
- Test Match - Australian Jillaroos vs England Women (2am)
- NRL - Penrith Panthers vs Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks (4.30am)
Sky Sports will again show every game of the Super League live this season - including two matches in each round exclusively live, with the remaining four matches each week shown on Sky Sports+. Stream with NOW.