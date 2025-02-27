Wigan Warriors vs Warrington Wolves: Captains Liam Farrell, George Williams - Super League in Vegas is 'crazy, surreal' feeling

Wigan Warriors captain Liam Farrell and Warrington Wolves skipper George Williams have spoken to Sky Sports about the "crazy, surreal" feelings ahead of their historic Super League match-up in Las Vegas.

Defending champions Wigan face Warrington stateside on Saturday at the Allegiant Stadium, part of a quadruple-header of live matches in Las Vegas all live on Sky Sports.

Over 10,000 rugby league fans have travelled from the UK for the Las Vegas event, which also features two games from Australia's NRL and a women's international between England and Australia.

"It's crazy. It's just got this feel about it, and being here in Las Vegas and the entertainment and what's going on around us, being able to play rugby league here is going to be surreal," Wigan's Farrell told Sky Sports.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The Super Sunday panel express their excitement to see the Super League host a game overseas as Warrington Wolves face champions Wigan Warriors in Las Vegas

"The launch was great, it was represented really well by both clubs and what a way to kick the week off. When we were in the backroom, the Aussie lads were blown away by the support we got and the noise they [Super League fans] were making.

"I understand there's two points at stake, but there's a bigger picture to it as well. We want to represent Super League really well and put our profile out there and what we can create. So far this week, we've done a great job of that. We're in a great place. I think you have to enjoy yourself while you can.

"I think it'll feel like a final, definitely. There's been a lot of hype for three, four months now, and the build-up has been great. We're just looking forward to having the opportunity to play here.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Famous fans of Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves, including Barry Hearn, Rick Astley and Owen Farrell, look ahead to the two sides' historic Las Vegas clash!

"The NRL did a great job of it last year, but we just want to represent Super League well, and hopefully we can show the brand of Super League and the style of rugby we play in that league."

Warrington captain Williams echoed many of Farrell's thoughts.

"There's massive excitement. As players, you want to be involved in the biggest games, the biggest occasions, and this is it, really, for Super League," he said. "It's never been done before, never been to Vegas before, so we just want to take the opportunity and put the show on.

"I'll have a smile on my face, I like to be involved on the biggest occasions. There's a bit of pressure involved, but I think that's a privilege. We're privileged to be here.

"I'm proud to be captain leading out. Me and Liam have known each other a long time, but when we play on Saturday it'll be all business."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Warrington Wolves players Matt Dufty, Toby King, Matty Ashton and Danny Walker were visited by mentalist Colin Cloud ahead of their Rugby League in Las Vegas showdown with Wigan Warriors

Williams: Come and watch French play | Farrell: Williams is so hard to handle

Asked to pick one player from the opposition to look out for, Warrington skipper Williams said...

"This one's pretty easy. Bevan French, to me, is the best player in the competition.

"He puts bums on seats in England, so I'm sure he'll do the same. Just come down and watch him. I don't want to big him up too much!

"Hopefully he doesn't play too well against us on the weekend, but he's a massive part of the game, so watch him."

Spotify Spotify , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Spotify cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Spotify cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Spotify cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Asked the same question, Wigan skipper Farrell picked out his opposite man...

"If I have to embarrass him, it would be George [Williams].

"If George gets what he wants out of the game and the game's flowing in his way, he's pretty hard to handle, and we know that.

"I think he's always been the same. He's definitely a threat. We don't want him to play too well on Saturday, but we understand he's got a lot of threats to pose against us."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Wigan Warriors players Junior Nsemba and Kruise Leeming take on the Big Shot ride in Las Vegas, alongside Sky Sports' Brian Carney - take a look at the GoPro footage!

Rugby League in Vegas - how to watch or stream

All the action from the event will be live on Sky Sports on Saturday from 8.30pm GMT. After some bumper build-up, Wigan Warriors vs Warrington Wolves will kick-off at 9.30pm, with Canberra Raiders vs New Zealand Warriors from midnight.

Australian Jillaroos vs England Women will then take place from 2am, with the festival closing out with Penrith Panthers vs Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks from 4.30am.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The NFL season is over but rugby's Super League is here and it's coming to Vegas for the first time

Rugby League Las Vegas Festival 2025 - Full schedule

Betfred Super League - Wigan Warriors vs Warrington Wolves (9.30pm GMT)

NRL - Canberra Raiders vs New Zealand Warriors (12am)

Test Match - Australian Jillaroos vs England Women (2am)

NRL - Penrith Panthers vs Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks (4.30am)

Sky Sports will again show every game of the Super League live this season - including two matches in each round exclusively live, with the remaining four matches each week shown on Sky Sports+. Stream with NOW.