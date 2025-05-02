Magic Weekend stars to watch in 2025: Mikey Lewis, Junior Nsemba and more ready to shine at Newcastle's St James' Park
With Magic Weekend around the corner, we take a look at some of the stars who will be on show from Super League's best at Newcastle's St James' Park; watch Super League's Magic Weekend live on Sky Sports across May 3 and 4
Friday 2 May 2025 08:05, UK
With Magic Weekend just around the corner, we take a look at some stars you should keep an eye out for in Newcastle...
Mikey Lewis
Club: Hull KR
Age: 23
Position: Halfback
What to expect: At this point, this guy needs no introduction. The reigning Man of Steel, Mikey Lewis has been the star man in the star side so far in 2025.
With the No 6 jersey on his back, he has opened up the space and has been an instigator in a lot of the Robins' point scoring. He will be raring to go and make his mark one again on Magic Weekend.
Aidan Sezer
Club: Hull FC
Age: 33
Position: Halfback
What to expect: Hull FC have been a massively improved side in 2025 and a large part of that has been down to the form of Aidan Sezer.
With the side needing their experienced players to step up, their captain did exactly that and has been the steadier of the ship that has helped them get some big results.
Will Pryce
Club: Hull FC
Age: 22
Position: Halfback/Fullback
What to expect: Joining Hull FC just a month ago, Pryce has come into the side and made a immediate impact.
A young star for the Super League competition, he likes to ensure he is involved in all the big moments and knows what it takes to score on the Magic Weekend stage, scoring a world-beater of a try in 2021.
Jake Connor
Club: Leeds Rhinos
Age: 30
Position: Halfback/Fullback
What to expect: In 2025, Leeds Rhinos have centred their attacking structure around one man: Jake Connor.
Brad Arthur admitted that Connor had to fight through pre-season to get his way into the starting line-up - but he did and is now pulling the strings. He has an eye for a gap, a great kicking game and loves to make himself the star in the big moments.
Junior Nsemba
Club: Wigan Warriors
Age: 20
Position: Prop
What to expect: The young player of the year in 2024, Junior Nsemba has made quite a name for himself in his short time so far in Super League.
A force to be reckoned with, he is a wall in defence and makes monster runs in attack, while his passing game for a prop is next level. He will always be up for the challenge.
Lachlan Lam
Club: Leigh Leopards
Age: 27
Position: Halfback
What to expect: Their Challenge Cup hero in 2023, Lachlan Lam has become one of the first names on the team sheet for Leigh Leopards. As the side have grown in confidence in recent weeks, he has been the one coming up with the clutch plays, his kicking game helping them out when in trouble and also when on top.
He knows how to come through in the big moments so expect that again at Magic Weekend 2025.
Oliver Pratt
Club: Wakefield Trinity
Age: 21
Position: Centre
What to expect: Since Wakefield's return to Super League in 2025, a whole host of their players have made names for themselves and none more so than their centre Oliver Pratt.
A specialised player in a key position, Pratt runs harder than most and knows how to slice through any defensive line. He will be key if they get another big win over their arch rivals.
Round 10 - MAGIC WEEKEND
Saturday May 3 - all exclusively live on Sky Sports
Leigh vs Catalans - 3pm
Hull KR vs Salford - 5.15pm
St Helens vs Leeds - 7.30pm
Sunday May 4 - all exclusively live on Sky Sports
Huddersfield vs Hull FC - 1pm
Wigan vs Warrington - 3.15pm
Castleford vs Wakefield - 5.30pm
Sky Sports will again show every game of Super League live this season - including two matches in each round exclusively live, with the remaining four matches each week shown on Sky Sports+ via the red button.