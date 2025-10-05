Police confirm 'terrorist threat' sent to St Helens' Instagram account was a hoax

St Helens left Hull KR's Sewell Group Craven Park under police escort after 'terror threat' sent to their Instagram account, which has now been confirmed as a hoax; the threat was made towards the St Helens team during their 20-12 Super League semi-final defeat on Saturday

Police have confirmed a "terrorist threat" sent to St Helens' Instagram account was a hoax after they were forced to leave Hull KR's Sewell Group Craven Park under a police escort on Saturday.

Police officers stood near the team coach as players and staff departed the ground shortly after the club's 20-12 Super League semi-final play-off defeat.

A statement from Merseyside Police read: "We can confirm that we are investigating an incident of malicious communications reported by St Helens Rugby Club yesterday (Saturday 4 October).

"At around 6.45pm, we received a report that the club had received a threating message to its social media account while they were playing a match in Hull.

"Officers carried out enquiries and confirmed it was a hoax. Reassurance was provided to the squad before they left the ground following the match."

Image: St Helens head coach Paul Wellens was seen speaking to police officers after the full-time whistle

Saints head coach Paul Wellens was seen speaking to police officers after the full-time whistle.

A police officer was stood outside the coach for the players and staff to get on, with a cordon of eight stationed around the coach earlier.

The team bus was then given a police escort as they departed the stadium.

A spokesperson for the club said in the post-match press conference: "The club had a terrorist threat sent to the Saints' Instagram account.

"It was reported to the St Helens Ground Safety Officer and they spoke to Hull KR's Ground Safety Officer. They are treating it with the utmost seriousness."