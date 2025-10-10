Super League Grand Final 2025: Pundit predictions as Hull KR take on Wigan Warriors at Old Trafford
Ahead of the Super League Grand Final, the pundits give their predictions of who will win, the final scoreline and who will take home the coveted Rob Burrow Award; watch the Super League Grand Final live on Sky Sports from 5pm with kick-off at 6pm on Saturday October 11
Friday 10 October 2025 07:42, UK
Ahead of the Super League Grand Final 2025 between Hull KR and Wigan Warriors, we asked the Sky Sports Rugby League pundits for their predictions...
Jon Wilkin's predictions
Who will win?
Wigan - My heart wants Hull KR, but my head knows better. Wigan have been haunted all season by last year's glory.
They won everything in 2024, and now they've come up empty in 2025. That kind of hunger makes teams dangerous.
Desperate for silverware, nothing sharpens desperation like an empty trophy cabinet.
Who will win the Rob Burrow Award?
Jai Field. He was unlucky not to win Man of Steel, and he'll prove that point at Old Trafford on Saturday. He's a big-game player who saves his best for when it matters most.
While others excel in matches that fade from memory, Field reserves his brilliance for the occasions that define careers.
This performance may define his Wigan career. Big call.
What will the scoreline be?
Hull KR 6-10 Wigan Warriors. This won't be a high-scoring spectacle. Two heavyweight teams grinding each other down, trading blows in the trenches. Both sides will make you earn every inch.
Expect maybe two or three scoring chances for each team, then it's pure defensive grit until the final whistle. In this game the scoreboard will whisper rather than shout. A game measured in inches not metres and seconds not minutes.
Jenna Brooks' predictions
Who will win?
What a Grand Final we have. A repeat of last year, Hull KR vs Wigan. For the second year in a row the two sides finishing first and second, however they swapped positions in 2025 with KR claiming the League Leaders' Shield.
History is on the line for both - the Robins a historic treble and the Warriors three Super League titles in a row.
I think it will be close and will be one of the great Grand Finals, but Wigan win it.
Who will win the Rob Burrow Award?
It was close in 2024, the difference a spectacular individual moment from one of the greats in Bevan French! Will we see a similar outcome again? In games like this it often comes down to a big moment from a big player. Both teams have some big players.
I think the bigger the game the better he plays, so the Rob Burrow Award goes again to Bevan French.
What will the scoreline be?
I think it will be Wigan Warriors by four.
Barrie McDermott's predictions
Who will win?
It's going to be an absolute classic. In most big games I'd be leaning towards Wigan because of pedigree and experience but, the closer it gets, the more I'm edging towards Hull KR to put in their best performance on the biggest stage.
It's the right final - one vs two, the two standout sides all year and it's got all the makings of a belter. Wigan have been the gold standard again under Matty Peet: disciplined, ruthless and proud of what they stand for.
But Willie Peters has built something really special in east Hull. He's created a culture where everyone knows their job, plays for the badge and absolutely loves the fight.
Who will win the Rob Burrow Award?
Magic Mikey Lewis gets my nod. He's got that cheeky confidence and a touch of brilliance that lifts both the crowd and his team-mates.
He's matured this season, and in the biggest game of the year when it's tight and tense he's the one who can flip it with a bit of magic.
What will the scoreline be?
Hull KR 18-12 Wigan Warriors. It'll be tight, physical and full of those little moments that make Grand Finals unforgettable.
The key battles on the edges and through the middle will be fierce: Brad O'Neill vs Jez Litten, two hookers who love to control the ruck, and Bevan French and Harry Smith vs Mikey Lewis and Tyrone May, which will be a real chess match.
I can just see it now: Elliot Minchella, arms raised, lifting that Super League trophy to cap off an incredible season. And somewhere, both Matty Peet and Willie Peters - two top coaches - will be proud of their players who've made their clubs, and the competition, a whole lot better.
Sam Tomkins' predictions
Who will win?
Wigan Warriors will make it three in a row and win the Grand Final.
Who will win the Rob Burrow Award?
I think the player of the match will be Jai Field and he will go home with the Rob Burrow Award.
What will the scoreline be?
It was 9-2 to Wigan in 2024 but I think they are a bit more comfortable this year and the scoreline will be Hull KR 6-19 Wigan Warriors.
Jon Wells' predictions
Who will win?
I think that once again Wigan Warriors will win.
Who will win the Rob Burrow Award?
I think that the Rob Burrow Award will go home with Jai Field.
What will the scoreline be?
Six points will separate the teams and it will be Hull KR 8-14 Wigan Warriors.
Stuart Pyke's predictions
Who will win?
This year I think it is Hull KR's year for them to do the treble - a feat not many have completed before. They have the League Leaders' Shield and Challenge Cup and I think they will add the Grand Final to it.
Who will win the Rob Burrow award?
As I am going for a Hull KR win I think the player of the match will be Mikey Lewis. He will be strutting his stuff.
What will the scoreline be?
I think the scoreline is going to be Hull KR 17-10 Wigan Warriors.
How to watch
The Super League Grand Final takes place at Old Trafford on Saturday October 11, live on Sky Sports.
The match kicks off at 6pm, with coverage on Sky Sports from 5pm.