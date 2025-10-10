Super League Grand Final 2025: Pundit predictions as Hull KR take on Wigan Warriors at Old Trafford

Ahead of the Super League Grand Final 2025 between Hull KR and Wigan Warriors, we asked the Sky Sports Rugby League pundits for their predictions...

Jon Wilkin's predictions

Who will win?

Wigan - My heart wants Hull KR, but my head knows better. Wigan have been haunted all season by last year's glory.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The Super League Grand Final takes place at Old Trafford on Saturday in a repeat of last year's final between Wigan Warriors and Hull KR. Take a look back at the big moments from their journey this season

They won everything in 2024, and now they've come up empty in 2025. That kind of hunger makes teams dangerous.

Desperate for silverware, nothing sharpens desperation like an empty trophy cabinet.

Monterosa Monterosa , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Monterosa cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Monterosa cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Monterosa cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Who will win the Rob Burrow Award?

Jai Field. He was unlucky not to win Man of Steel, and he'll prove that point at Old Trafford on Saturday. He's a big-game player who saves his best for when it matters most.

While others excel in matches that fade from memory, Field reserves his brilliance for the occasions that define careers.​​

This performance may define his Wigan career. Big call.

What will the scoreline be?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Take a look at some exclusive footage as Wigan Warriors players, staff and fans celebrate last year's Super League Grand Final victory over Hull KR at Old Trafford

Hull KR 6-10 Wigan Warriors. This won't be a high-scoring spectacle. Two heavyweight teams grinding each other down, trading blows in the trenches. Both sides will make you earn every inch.

Expect maybe two or three scoring chances for each team, then it's pure defensive grit until the final whistle. In this game the scoreboard will whisper rather than shout. A game measured in inches not metres and seconds not minutes.

Jenna Brooks' predictions

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Hull KR head coach Willie Peters speaks ahead of the 2025 Super League Grand Final against Wigan Warriors with his side on the verge of completing the treble for the season

Who will win?

What a Grand Final we have. A repeat of last year, Hull KR vs Wigan. For the second year in a row the two sides finishing first and second, however they swapped positions in 2025 with KR claiming the League Leaders' Shield.

History is on the line for both - the Robins a historic treble and the Warriors three Super League titles in a row.

I think it will be close and will be one of the great Grand Finals, but Wigan win it.

Who will win the Rob Burrow Award?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Bevan French uses some individual brilliance to open the scoring for Wigan Warriors to give his side the lead against Hull KR in last year's Super League Grand Final

It was close in 2024, the difference a spectacular individual moment from one of the greats in Bevan French! Will we see a similar outcome again? In games like this it often comes down to a big moment from a big player. Both teams have some big players.

I think the bigger the game the better he plays, so the Rob Burrow Award goes again to Bevan French.

What will the scoreline be?

I think it will be Wigan Warriors by four.

Barrie McDermott's predictions

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Hull KR's captain Elliot Minchella looks ahead to Saturday's Super League Grand Final against Wigan Warriors as they look to get their revenge after losing out in 2024

Who will win?

It's going to be an absolute classic. In most big games I'd be leaning towards Wigan because of pedigree and experience but, the closer it gets, the more I'm edging towards Hull KR to put in their best performance on the biggest stage.

It's the right final - one vs two, the two standout sides all year and it's got all the makings of a belter. Wigan have been the gold standard again under Matty Peet: disciplined, ruthless and proud of what they stand for.

But Willie Peters has built something really special in east Hull. He's created a culture where everyone knows their job, plays for the badge and absolutely loves the fight.

Who will win the Rob Burrow Award?

Magic Mikey Lewis gets my nod. He's got that cheeky confidence and a touch of brilliance that lifts both the crowd and his team-mates.

He's matured this season, and in the biggest game of the year when it's tight and tense he's the one who can flip it with a bit of magic.

What will the scoreline be?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the 2024 Super League Grand Final between Wigan Warriors and Hull KR

Hull KR 18-12 Wigan Warriors. It'll be tight, physical and full of those little moments that make Grand Finals unforgettable.

The key battles on the edges and through the middle will be fierce: Brad O'Neill vs Jez Litten, two hookers who love to control the ruck, and Bevan French and Harry Smith vs Mikey Lewis and Tyrone May, which will be a real chess match.

I can just see it now: Elliot Minchella, arms raised, lifting that Super League trophy to cap off an incredible season. And somewhere, both Matty Peet and Willie Peters - two top coaches - will be proud of their players who've made their clubs, and the competition, a whole lot better.

Sam Tomkins' predictions

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Wigan Warriors lift the Super League trophy after their win over Hull KR in the Grand Final at Old Trafford

Who will win?

Wigan Warriors will make it three in a row and win the Grand Final.

Who will win the Rob Burrow Award?

I think the player of the match will be Jai Field and he will go home with the Rob Burrow Award.

What will the scoreline be?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Wigan Warriors' Bevan French scored the only try in the 2024 Grand Final against Hull KR, which closely resembled Rob Burrow's Grand Final try for Leeds Rhinos against St Helens back in 2011

It was 9-2 to Wigan in 2024 but I think they are a bit more comfortable this year and the scoreline will be Hull KR 6-19 Wigan Warriors.

Jon Wells' predictions

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Wigan Warriors head coach Matt Peet previews the Super League Grand Final

Who will win?

I think that once again Wigan Warriors will win.

Who will win the Rob Burrow Award?

I think that the Rob Burrow Award will go home with Jai Field.

What will the scoreline be?

Six points will separate the teams and it will be Hull KR 8-14 Wigan Warriors.

Stuart Pyke's predictions

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rob Burrow CBE's father, Geoff Burrow, presents French with the newly-named Rob Burrow Award after last year's Grand Final

Who will win?

This year I think it is Hull KR's year for them to do the treble - a feat not many have completed before. They have the League Leaders' Shield and Challenge Cup and I think they will add the Grand Final to it.

Who will win the Rob Burrow award?

As I am going for a Hull KR win I think the player of the match will be Mikey Lewis. He will be strutting his stuff.

What will the scoreline be?

I think the scoreline is going to be Hull KR 17-10 Wigan Warriors.

How to watch

The Super League Grand Final takes place at Old Trafford on Saturday October 11, live on Sky Sports.

The match kicks off at 6pm, with coverage on Sky Sports from 5pm.