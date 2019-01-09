St Helens sign Matty Lees to improved three-year contract

Matty Lees has committed his long-term future to Saints

England Knights prop Matty Lees has signed an improved three-year contract with St Helens.

Lees made 19 appearances for the Betfred Super League side last season and emerged as one of the top talents in his position - he is now committed to the club until the end of the 2021 season.

He was nominated for Super League Young Player of the Year award and his form saw him included in the Knights squad to tour Papua New Guinea.

"I'm really happy to have signed a new deal with such a great club," he said.

"I'd like to thank the coaching staff for giving me the chance to make my debut in 2017 and play 19 times in 2018.

"I still feel I have a lot of learning to do but I do know that St Helens is the best environment to do that in. We have a great coaching team and players here and they will help me develop further.

"I'm really looking forward to kicking on in 2019 and having what we all hope will be a successful season."