Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook signs St Helens contract extension

Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook is set to spend a decade at St Helens

Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook has signed a contract extension that will keep him at St Helens for a 10th consecutive season.

The 32-year-old forward has been one of Saints' most popular players since joining from Harlequins in 2011.

He has signed a deal that will keep him in a St Helens shirt until the end of the 2020 season.

"To spend 10 years at this club will be something special," he said. "It is a privilege to have been here for so long and an honour considering I am not from the area.

"I am really looking forward to hopefully celebrating a testimonial here and more importantly, winning silverware."

St Helens celebrate winning the Super League Grand Final in 2014

McCarthy-Scarsbrook made his debut for Saints at the 'Millennium Magic' against Wigan in 2011 and quickly established himself as a crowd favourite.

He has made 247 appearances for the club, scoring 49 tries, and appeared internationally for Ireland in the 2017 Rugby League World Cup.

"Louie was outstanding for us in 2018," said Saints head coach Justin Holbrook. "He is a really important and versatile member of the squad who is well liked by his team-mates and the coaching staff.

"He sets a great example to the younger players in the squad with his work rate and passion and I'm really looking forward to working with him for a further season."