London Broncos sign St Helens centre Ryan Morgan

Ryan Morgan has joined London Broncos on loan from St Helens

London Broncos have signed St Helens' Australian centre Ryan Morgan on loan for their first season back in Super League.

The 28-year-old former Parramatta and Melbourne player has been a regular for Saints over the last two seasons, scoring 24 tries in 49 appearances, but conceded the No 3 shirt to new signing Kevin Naiqama when they announced their 2019 squad numbers on Wednesday.

"We have a lot of competition for places in the squad and therefore we felt it was best for the club and Ryan if he went out on loan," said Saints chief executive Mike Rush.

Matty Fozard signed for Broncos on a two-year deal

"Ryan is too good a player not to be playing regularly and will be a great fit at the London Broncos.

"With Mark Percival and Kevin Naiqama being our starting centres, and Ryan needing to play week in week out, we felt the move was best for both parties.

"We thank London and Danny Ward for their help in making his move happen and we wish Ryan nothing but the best for 2019."

Morgan is the Broncos' fifth signing since they secured promotion via the Million Pound Game following Matty Fozard, Greg Richards, Nathan Mason and Jordan Abdull.

London head coach Danny Ward said: "Ryan is a player that will bring NRL and Super League experience to the squad for 2019.

Danny Ward steered London Broncos back into the Super League

"Playing with the likes of Melbourne, Parramatta and St Helens just shows what a player he is. I am excited to get started with Ryan in training now and looking forward to seeing him in a London shirt."

Morgan said: "It's exciting. It's an amazing city and watching the team do so well in the Million Pound game was fantastic.

"I can't wait now to get involved. The move has happened really quickly but I have spoken to [St Helens' former London forward] Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook about the place and he has only good things to say."