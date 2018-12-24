QUIZ: Test your 2018 Rugby League knowledge

Test your rugby league 2018 knowledge after another cracking year of action.

We experienced another enthralling Super League campaign, with tries and excitement in abundance as St Helens, Wigan Warriors, Castleford Tigers and Warrington Wolves made it through to the playoffs.

Saints clinched the League Leaders' Shield playing some breathtaking stuff, but it was Wigan and the departing Shaun Wane who would lift the title at Old Trafford after Grand Final victory over St Helens.

In the Challenge Cup, Catalans Dragons made history with their magnificent run to the trophy, while Toronto excited in the Championship and London Broncos shocked everyone to win the Million Pound Game and book a Super League place for next year.

And in addition to domestic matters, we enjoyed another wonderful campaign of NRL, live on Sky Sports, in addition to some compelling international clashes!

How much can you remember from it all? Test yourself with our quiz below...Good luck!