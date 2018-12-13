Tony Adams will raise rugby league's profile, say Stuart Pearce and Craig Bellamy

5:45 Stuart Pearce and Craig Bellamy discuss the appointment of Tony Adams as the Rugby Football League's new President Stuart Pearce and Craig Bellamy discuss the appointment of Tony Adams as the Rugby Football League's new President

Tony Adams can help raise the profile of rugby league and Super League to new levels, according to Stuart Pearce and Craig Bellamy.

Former Arsenal and England defender Adams was confirmed as the new president of the Rugby Football League on Wednesday in a surprise appointment.

Speaking on Wednesday's The Debate, former professional footballers Pearce and Bellamy were effusive both in their praise of Adams and the sport of rugby league.

"I think interaction between different sports is stark," Pearce said. "There are a lot of different sports which want to go and experience different environments.

"Put it this way, I was in at Warrington Wolves on Friday watching training, I've got good links there at the club. I went to a concert with the ex-manager of Warrington Wolves, Tony Smith.

"I watched about 20 Super League games home and away for Warrington last year, I go and watch Super League a lot. They need the profile.

"If Tony's going to offer that profile and assistance and help, they'll encompass him with open arms.

Adams was confirmed as the Rugby football League's new President on Wednesday

"What a sport. It's incredible. If Tony can help the sport in any way, shape or form with his name, his profile and everything that he stands for, I think more the better for rugby league."

Having founded the Sporting Chance Clinic in 2000, a charity which provides a specialist addiction and recovery facility for athletes, Adams has come into contact and worked with people from across a whole range of sports.

For Bellamy, this is something which is crucial to providing some context to Adams' new role with the RFL.

"Tony Adams was the best defender I ever came across," the Welshman said. "[It was] due to his own problems, but what he created with Sporting Chance was incredible. It's been brilliant for all sports.

Adams set up addiction and recovery facility Sporting Chance for athletes in 2000

"It's given him that experience of dealing with different sports people, and a lot of people have gone into the Sporting Chance Clinic from rugby league.

"I know he's [Adams] been busy actually doing a lot of talks in rugby league too - I think he was up there last week as well.

"I grew up with my closest friend playing rugby league, so I grew up with a love for rugby league off the back of that with Hull KR - he was at St Helens first and then Hull KR.

"And growing up in my era with Wigan, these are some of the best sportsmen, some of the best athletes you will see. Incredible athletes, and talented as well.

"I'm a big fan of Australian rugby league as well and how they market it. And I'm sure he [Adams] must have an insight into that because this is a game which, again, doesn't get near the publicity these athletes deserve.

"They're incredibly brave athletes. Every time I see a rugby league player go into rugby union, I want him to be a success.

"Like, Sam Burgess is incredible and rugby union didn't quite take him - Burgess is one of the most immense athletes I've ever come across.

"I watched a player in the first minute fracture his cheekbone and his eye socket, and go on and have man of the match. Then he didn't play for another six months.

"I'm in awe of them, hugely. This is a remarkable sport and I can't see why he [Adams] can't help it become more of a success."

Massive respect for way @TheRFL looks after its players welfare and this is a huge honour for me, thank you. https://t.co/QkMcpAHMRg — Tony Adams (@TonyAdams) December 12, 2018

Adams' role as President of the RFL is also one which has been described far more as ceremonial than advisory. More so welfare than a requirement to dwell on the technicalities of the sport.

Pearce sees the situation as positive in all facets.

"I think the big thing is the insight he can offer, and profile as well - we're talking about it now. When is the last time a football show talked about rugby league?" he said.

Adams spent the entirety of his professional football career with Arsenal between 1983 and 2002

"Some of the games I watched, just this year alone - I was at the Grand Final and the Challenge Cup - have just blown me away.

"I go and watch a [football] game and commentate on a game on a Saturday and I see players diving, simulation, god knows what else.

"And then I go on a Sunday potentially to watch a Super League game and both sets of players, who have knocked the hell out of each other for 80 minutes, are embracing, they walk round the circumference of the pitch, sign autographs, take pictures with the supporters.

"There's a real genuineness to what I see in front of me and I think: 'Wow.'

"There are two sportsmen who deserve everything they get: rugby league players and jump jockeys. They're the two for me who earn every penny they get."

Tune into nearly 200 live games on Sky Sports from all areas of rugby league in 2019 including the Betfred Super League, Championship, Challenge Cup and NRL.