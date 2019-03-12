Regan Grace 'delighted' to sign new St Helens contract

Regan Grace signs on for at least another two more seasons at St Helens

Regan Grace has signed a contract extension at St Helens, keeping him at the club until the end of the 2021 season.

The 22-year-old winger is the leading try scorer for the Red Vee so far this season, with four in five games as St Helens sit top of the Betfred Super League.

Last season, the Welsh international scored 18 tries in 33 appearances for the Saints.

He had a debut to remember in 2017; scoring his side's second try of the game against Wigan Warriors, and Grace was also part of St Helens unbeaten Academy Championship side in 2016.

"I'm delighted to have signed a new contract," Grace told the club's website. "I'm still young and have lots of learning to do, but I'm excited for what the future holds.

1:05 Highlights from Saints' five-try win over London Broncos on Friday night. Highlights from Saints' five-try win over London Broncos on Friday night.

"I would like to thank CEO Mike Rush, Chairman Eamonn McManus, Justin Holbrook and all of the coaching staff who have helped me get to this point since my debut."

Saints head coach Holbrook said: "It's exciting news for the club to have Regan committing his future here.

"He has learnt a lot in the last couple of years and although he still has a lot more to learn, he is such an explosive, natural runner, who is great to watch."

Regan Grace has committed his future to the Saints until 2021.

Chairman McManus added: "It's great that Regan has committed to the Saints and to Super League despite a great deal of interest in him in rugby union.

"He brings speed and excitement to the team and can only improve further with experience and with age.

"He's yet another great product of our academy system and it's great to see so many of them in our current side."