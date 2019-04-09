St Helens' game against Warrington as big as Saints-Wigan derby, says Paul Sculthorpe

St Helens host Warrington in front of the Sky Sports cameras on Friday night

Former St Helens captain Paul Sculthorpe says his old club's derbies against Warrington are now on a par with the Wigan clashes.

Saints' traditional Good Friday duel with Wigan is looming large but Sculthorpe reckons this Friday's game, live on Sky Sports, between the top two in Betfred Super League is as big as it gets.

"I think over the last 10 or 15 years the fixture has just grown so much," said Sculthorpe, who began his career with Warrington in 1996 before going on to become part of the all-conquering Saints team of the first decade of the 21st century.

"It's a genuine top-of-the-table clash. You talk about the Saints-Wigan derby but Saints-Warrington is right up there with that now.

"I think it's because it's two clubs that are demanding success and two clubs who are genuine rivals for silverware.

"You look at the investment by both clubs - there have been some big names that have come in the past few years."

Sculthorpe was speaking at a joint press conference at the Totally Wicked Stadium ahead of the eagerly-awaited showdown.

St Helens were knocked off top spot following their first defeat of the season by Catalans Dragons on Saturday, with Warrington taking over on points difference after their comfortable win over London Broncos.

Saints coach Justin Holbrook will have stand-off Jonny Lomax back after missing the defeat in Perpignan through illness, partnering Danny Richardson, who will continue to deputise for the injured Theo Fages.

Forward Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook also returns after missing the trip to France to be with his pregnant wife, while Warrington coach Steve Price recalls forwards Mike Cooper and Jack Hughes after resting them against the Broncos.

"We're pretty healthy," said Price, who confirmed centre Bryson Goodwin is in contention after missing the last four matches with an ankle injury.

The Wolves, who have launched a trademark Twitter campaign in a bid to boost interest, have already sold more than 2,500 tickets for Friday's game.