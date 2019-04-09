Man of Steel: Who picked up maximum points after Round 9?

Danny McGuire was back for Hull KR last week, and back among the Man of Steel top point scorers

The Steve Prescott Man of Steel results are in and have been published for Round 9 of the 2019 Super League season. Find out who took maximum points below...

The 2019 Betfred Super League Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel Award will be chosen by a panel consisting of 21 former players and coaches including seven previous winners of Man of Steel, and boasting a combined total of 46 Championship or Grand Final wins, 41 Challenge Cup winners' medals.

A member of the panel will watch each Betfred Super League game and award points to the three outstanding players: three points for their chosen man of the match, two points for the runner-up, and one point for the third-ranked player.

The scores will be made public every week until Round 22 in mid-July. After that, the poll will be hidden until the Awards Ceremony in October.

The Panel votes from Round 9 of the Betfred Super League can be found below, with the current leaderboard's top performers beneath that also...

3pts - Danny McGuire

2pts - Konrad Hurrell

1pt - Craig Hall

3pts - Oliver Gildart

2pts - Adam Milner

1pt - Liam Watts

3pts - Blake Austin

2pts - Joe Philbin

1pt - Tom Lineham

3pts - Josh Griffin

2pts - Marc Sneyd

1pt - Niall Evalds

3pts - David Fifita

2pts - Reece Lyne

1pt - Darnell McIntosh

3pts - Sam Tomkins

2pts - Tony Gigot

1pt - Tommy Makinson

1 B. Austin Warrington 12 2 J. Roby St Helens 12 3 D. Fifita Wakefield 10 4 S. Ratchford Warrington 10 5 D. Brough Wakefield 9 6 P. McShane Castleford 9 7 G. Williams Wigan 7 8 J. Shaul Hull FC 7 9 L. Watts Castleford 7 10 D. Clark Warrington 7 11 M. Sneyd Hull FC 7 12 N. Evalds Salford 7

