Man of Steel: Who picked up maximum points after Round 9?
By Sky Sports Rugby League
Last Updated: 09/04/19 11:16am
The Steve Prescott Man of Steel results are in and have been published for Round 9 of the 2019 Super League season. Find out who took maximum points below...
The 2019 Betfred Super League Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel Award will be chosen by a panel consisting of 21 former players and coaches including seven previous winners of Man of Steel, and boasting a combined total of 46 Championship or Grand Final wins, 41 Challenge Cup winners' medals.
A member of the panel will watch each Betfred Super League game and award points to the three outstanding players: three points for their chosen man of the match, two points for the runner-up, and one point for the third-ranked player.
The scores will be made public every week until Round 22 in mid-July. After that, the poll will be hidden until the Awards Ceremony in October.
The Panel votes from Round 9 of the Betfred Super League can be found below, with the current leaderboard's top performers beneath that also...
Hull KR 45-26 Leeds Rhinos
3pts - Danny McGuire
2pts - Konrad Hurrell
1pt - Craig Hall
Castleford Tigers 38-28 Wigan Warriors
3pts - Oliver Gildart
2pts - Adam Milner
1pt - Liam Watts
Warrington Wolves 48-12 London Broncos
3pts - Blake Austin
2pts - Joe Philbin
1pt - Tom Lineham
Salford Red Devils 16-23 Hull FC
3pts - Josh Griffin
2pts - Marc Sneyd
1pt - Niall Evalds
Wakefield Trinity 17-16 Huddersfield Giants
3pts - David Fifita
2pts - Reece Lyne
1pt - Darnell McIntosh
Catalans Dragons 18-10 St Helens
3pts - Sam Tomkins
2pts - Tony Gigot
1pt - Tommy Makinson
For a breakdown of the current standings after nine rounds of action in the race to be named 2019's Man of Steel, find the full leaderboard HERE...
|1
|B. Austin
|Warrington
|12
|2
|J. Roby
|St Helens
|12
|3
|D. Fifita
|Wakefield
|10
|4
|S. Ratchford
|Warrington
|10
|5
|D. Brough
|Wakefield
|9
|6
|P. McShane
|Castleford
|9
|7
|G. Williams
|Wigan
|7
|8
|J. Shaul
|Hull FC
|7
|9
|L. Watts
|Castleford
|7
|10
|D. Clark
|Warrington
|7
|11
|M. Sneyd
|Hull FC
|7
|12
|N. Evalds
|Salford
|7
Zak Hardaker's rotten return, Leeds' continued struggles and Golden Points galore in the NRL feature in this week's talking points.