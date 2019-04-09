Warrington Wolves' Jake Mamo extends contract to 2021

Jake Mamo's new contract keeps him with the Wolves until the end of the 2021 season

Warrington's close-season signing Jake Mamo has signed a contract extension that will keep him with the Wolves until November 2021.

The 24-year-old Australian outside back has made just six appearances since joining Warrington on a 12-month contract from Huddersfield but has impressed head coach Steve Price enough to earn a new deal.

Mamo is the fourth player to extend his stay with the Wolves after Tom Lineham, Toby King and Joe Philbin all agreed new deals.

"I'm really happy to have signed a new deal pretty early on in the season," said Mamo.

"I think there is sometimes a bit of pressure when you've only got a one-year contract to perform well.

"I've had a few games now, in a few different positions, filling in where the team needs me, and I'm grateful to Pricey for having given me that chance."

Price said: "It shows what a good culture we have developed here at Warrington, that players are keen to commit to the club and want to be a part of this playing squad.

"Jake has shown that he can add some energy and a spark on the edge. He has slotted into the squad well and brings a lot of enthusiasm into training and out on the field.

"He can play in a number of different positions which makes him a great asset to the side."