Kyle Amor: St Helens prop signs contract extension until end of 2021 season

St Helens' Kyle Amor says he is 'over the moon' to sign a new deal

Kyle Amor has signed a 12-month contract extension with St Helens, keeping him at the Super League side until the end of the 2021 season.

The 32-year-old Cumbrian has made 182 appearances for Saints since joining them from Wakefield in 2013.

The former Whitehaven and Leeds forward has played off the bench in all of his 14 matches so far this year and says he is happy to play a support role.

"I am over the moon to sign on again for another year," he said. "Ever since I joined the club I have loved it.

"My role has changed over the last couple of years and, as long as I am contributing enough to be selected every week, then I will be happy.

"It's a special time at the moment with a lot of young lads putting pen to paper and the club is clearly building for the future.

"Part of my role next year is to help those young lads come through and that is what it is like at this club. We all help each other out and make sure that whatever happens is the best result for the club."

Saint coach Kristian Woolf said: "I have been really happy with what Kyle has offered us off the bench this year.

"Kyle's experience, in what is essentially going to be a younger group next year, is going to be essential and he will play a part in helping those other young middle forwards develop."