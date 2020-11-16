Catalans Dragons' Michael McIlorum and Joel Tomkins facing lengthy bans
Catalans Dragons hooker Michael McIlorum and back-rower Joel Tomkins charged with Grade F offences which carry a ban of eight-plus matches; McIlorum already suspended for Super League semi-final against St Helens
Catalans Dragons forwards Michael McIlorum and Joel Tomkins are both facing the threat of bans lasting eight matches or more following their team's controversial Super League play-off win over Leeds.
Hooker McIlorum has already been ruled out of the Dragons' semi-final against St Helens on Friday after being given a one-match suspension for a high tackle on Brad Dwyer in last Friday's 26-14 victory against Leeds.
But he could also be forced to miss a chunk of the 2021 season after appearing to pick Dwyer up off the ground while he was still injured.
That has brought a charge of "other contrary behaviour" from the Rugby Football League's match review panel, a Grade F offence which normally carries a ban of eight-plus matches.
The same charge has been levelled at back-row forward Joel Tomkins, who appeared to make "inappropriate" contact with Leeds full-back Richie Myler later in the game.
The incident sparked a furious outburst from Myler but referee Chris Kendall ordered play to continue after asking the Leeds player if he wanted to make a complaint.
Catalans coach Steve McNamara told the post-match press conference he was unconcerned over any disciplinary repercussions but both players, who are former Wigan team-mates, were referred to a tribunal which is expected to sit on Tuesday evening.
Of the Tomkins incident, McNamara said: "You saw what I saw on the screen, there is nothing in that.
"And in terms of Michael McIlorum, if you are talking about that then, well, this is not semi-final football without maybe a high tackle so, for me, I have no concerns."