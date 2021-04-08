Jonny Lomax: St Helens stand-off signs new deal with Super League champions to stay at club until 2024

Jonny Lomax's previous deal was due to run until the end of next season

St Helens have tied down stand-off Jonny Lomax to the end of 2024 after agreeing a two-year contract extension with the 30-year-old England international.

Lomax, whose current deal was due to run out at the end of 2022, has been with his hometown club since the age of 11 and in first-team rugby has scored 111 tries and 652 points from 242 appearances.

He played in his fourth Grand Final for the club in November and joins England team-mate Alex Walmsley in pledging his future to Saints.

Lomax, who played for England in the 2017 World Cup final and is in coach Shaun Wane's elite training squad ahead of this year's tournament, said: "I have been at the club for a long time now and to sign that two-year extension to my existing deal is great.

🅰️ 242 Appearances

🏉 111 Tries

🥾 103 Goals

🔢 652 points

🏆 2 Grand Final Rings



1⃣ CLUB!



✍️ @lomax_1990 #COYS pic.twitter.com/yIXDGaA3jo — St.Helens R.F.C. (@Saints1890) April 8, 2021

"I've had my ups and downs whilst I have been here but now it is about me giving back as much as I can. I want to show the loyalty the club has shown me as well as the support the fans have given me over the years.

"It's a dream come true to be at the club for so long. I signed for the scholarship back when I was 11 years old and this contract will take me up to nearly 25 years affiliation with the club.

"That is something I would have never have dreamed of, especially after the back-to-back ACL injuries which was my third overall so to now get to where I am today and potentially finish my career here is fantastic."

St Helens chairman Eamonn McManus said: "Jonny has been one of the star players at St Helens and in Super League for a dozen seasons now but I believe that his best is still yet to come.

"It's therefore fantastic news for all concerned that he's extended his contract and committed to his home-town club and to the Super League competition until the end of 2024.

"During both his academy years and in time the first-team squad, Jonny has had to face and overcome serious injuries which would have finished lesser men.

"However, his bravery, resilience and strength of character to overcome these has in turn been reflected in his record of success in the field, both at club and international levels.

"It is no coincidence that the recent years of success of the club have coincided with the consistent form and performances of Jonny.

"We are lucky to have him and I'm confident that he'll be at the forefront of more success at the Saints in the years ahead."