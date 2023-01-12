Challenge Cup 2023: Draw details for women's and men's competitions as St Helens and Wigan Warriors defend titles

St Helens will face stiff competition from the likes of Leeds Rhinos, Wigan Warriors, and York Valkyrie as they look to retain the Challenge Cup

Reigning women's Challenge Cup winners St Helens will face Castleford Tigers, Warrington Wolves and London Broncos as they look to complete a hat-trick of wins.

The Saints, who beat the Leeds Rhinos in 2022, are one of 16 teams battling it out for a spot in the final at Wembley on August 12 as the men's and women's finals take place at the same venue for the first time.

The draw for both the men's and women's competitions took place at Wembley on Thursday evening, St Helens women's Eboni Partington and Wigan men's Kai Pearce-Paul representing their sides as current Challenge Cup holders.

The women's draw saw the 12 Super League sides pooled alongside four Championship teams, St Helens, Leeds, Wigan, and York Valkyrie entering the pools as the top seeds.

St Helens will battle it out against 15 other sides for the opportunity to defend their title at Wembley Stadium

Group One sees Wigan Warriors battle it out against Featherstone Rovers, Salford Red Devils, and Cardiff Demons, Group Two pitting Leeds Rhinos against Huddersfield Giants, Bradford Bulls and Oulton Raidettes.

Challenge Cup- Women's Draw: Group 1: Featherstone Rovers, Salford Red Devils, Cardiff Demons, Wigan Warriors Group 2: Huddersfield Giants, Bradford Bulls, Oulton Raidettes, Leeds Rhinos Group 3: Warrington Wolves, Castleford Tigers, London Broncos, St Helens Group 4: Barrow Raiders, Leigh Leopards, Hull KR, York Valkyrie

St Helens headline Group Three alongside the aforementioned Warrington Wolves, Castleford Tigers, and London Broncos, with York Valkyrie, Barrow Raiders, Leigh Leopards, and Hull KR making up Group Four.

The women's competition will get under way from April 23.

All-Wigan clash headlines men's Challenge Cup draw | Cornwall look to make history

The first round draw for the Challenge Cup sees the 36 teams from the community game go head-to-head in the men's competition

In the first round of the men's competition, a Wigan derby is the highlight fixture when Wigan St Patricks face local rivals Ince Rose Bridge as the 36 community teams get the tournament under way.

There is also a clash between two Leeds sides in the first round as Stanningley take on fellow Yorkshire residents Milford.

Men's Challenge Cup- Round One: Fryston Warriors vs Thornhill Trojans Featherstone Lions v Great Britain Police Skirlaugh v Wests Warriors Hull Dockers v Rhondda Outlaws London Chargers v North Herts Crusaders Doncaster Toll Bar v RAF Hammersmith Hills Hoists v Dublin City Exiles Brentwood Eels v Bedford Tigers Stanningley v Milford Royal Navy v Barrow Island West Bowling v Waterhead Westgate Common v Crosfields British Army v Ashton Bears Edinburgh Eagles v Saddleworth Rangers Wigan St Patricks v Ince Rose Bridge Distington v Orrell St James Heworth v Oulton Raiders Jarrow Vikings v Mylton Warriors

The second round sees 10 teams from the National Conference League Premier Division and 10 teams from League One join the action and there is the potential for another Leeds derby as League One side Hunslet will face either Heworth or Oulton Raiders.

The second round also sees some history in the making as League One side Cornwall RLFC make their Challenge Cup debut with a clash against Rochdale Mayfield, a year after forming as a club.

Men's Challenge Cup- Round Two: Jarrow Vikings/Mylton Warriors v Leigh Minors Rangers Skirlaugh/Wests Warriors v London Chargers/North Herts Crusaders Hull Dockers/Rhondda Outlaws v Midland Hurricanes British Army/Ashton Bears v Dewsbury Rams Fryston Warriors/Thornhill Trojans v Stanningley/Milford Workington Town v Wigan St Patricks/Ince Rose Bridge Rochdale Hornets v London Skolars Distington/Orrell St James v Hammersmith Hills Hoists/Dublin City Exiles Cornwall v Rochdale Mayfield Hunslet v Heworth/Oulton Raiders Siddal v West Hull Brentwood Eels/Bedford Tigers v Wath Brow Hornets Featherstone Lions/Great Britain Police v Westgate Common/Crosfields North Wales Crusaders v Royal Navy/Barrow Island Doncaster Toll Bar/RAF v York Acorn Lock Lane v West Bowling/Waterhead Hunslet ARLFC v Pilkington Recs Doncaster v Oldham Edinburgh Eagles/Saddleworth Rangers v Thatto Heath Crusaders

The men's competition begins on February 11.

Sky Sports is the home of all three Super League Grand Finals in 2023. The Men's Grand Final, the Women's Grand Final and the Wheelchair Grand Final will all be live on Sky Sports next season. The new Super League season starts on Thursday February 16 when Warrington Wolves take on Leeds Rhinos.