Kevin Sinfield: I never wanted to coach, Rob Burrow is why I'm here | Clean slate for England players under Steve Borthwick

New England defence coach Kevin Sinfield has revealed to Sky Sports his relationship with Rob Burrow is behind his move into rugby union coaching, adding that all England players have a clean slate under Steve Borthwick.

Having joined the England coaching set-up a fortnight ago alongside new head coach Borthwick - with whom he helped guide Leicester to last year's Premiership title - Sinfield sat down with Sky Sports to chat his relationship with Borthwick, and how he has found himself coaching in union.

A Leeds Rhinos legend, Sinfield played 521 times for the rugby league club between 1997 and 2015 and won seven Super League titles. He admits he never wanted to coach after playing, but seeing how his friend and former team-mate Rob Burrow has responded since being diagnosed with motor neurone disease aged 37 has changed his mindset.

"Probably the important thing to understand in terms of how I ended up here [in the England set-up], but how I ended up at Leicester first, is that I was inspired by Rob Burrow and the journey Rob's been on. And I realised I wanted to take some risks," Sinfield said.

"I felt it was important I kept taking on challenges. To realise you're not here for a long time, and to make the most out of it, and the most out of life.

New England head coach Steve Borthwick and Sinfield led Leicester to the Premiership title last season

"That's how I came to the conclusion it was time to try something different. Fate or things happening for a reason, I then got a phone call out of the blue and found myself sat in front of Steve [Borthwick] a couple of weeks later.

"It's been an incredible 15/16 months, I loved my time at Leicester, I have such lovely memories from a very short space of time, but now to get the opportunity to work for England and the quality of players we've got is awesome.

"I never wanted to coach. When I finished playing I thought: 'It's not for me.' I went and did a Masters in sports business and thought the administrative side of sport was my future.

"What happened to Rob happened, and I thought I wasn't enjoying my role and let's have a taste of professional coaching.

Sinfield says he 'never wanted to coach', but vowed to take on new challenges and risks when his friend and former team-mate Rob Burrow was diagnosed with MND aged 37

"Leicester allowed me time to make mistakes and get things wrong, and they didn't laugh. They supported me and helped me. It's been wonderful. A lot of hard work, watching games, learning and understanding, but I've loved my time.

"Helping people gives me my fulfilment now. Seeing the joy and improvement in players is something I take a great deal from.

Sinfield's charity work for his great friend and former team-mate Burrow has been lauded as inspirarional

"I've always been a [union] fan. I can remember watching the Six Nations, and the Five Nations as it was.

"Due to tradition and the differences, people have liked to perceive there's some animosity between the codes. There never has been from a player perspective. There's always been admiration and respect.

"To get the opportunity now to work in a Six Nations, which is coming up very, very, very soon, is incredible. If you'd asked me 16 months ago if I thought I'd be sat here talking England rugby, the answer would be no.

"Life and sport throw some different twists and turns at you. I can't wait to get going."

'Borthwick cares about people. He will do a wonderful job'

Borthwick takes on the role as England head coach having transformed the Tigers from a side that would have been relegated in 2020 but for Saracens' enforced points deduction and relegation for salary cap breaches, to the champions of English domestic rugby just two years later.

Speaking after two days of training and planning with England's players in Gloucester, Sinfield lauded the head coach and says the future is bright under Borthwick.

The duo will lead England in their 2023 Six Nations opener vs Scotland at Twickenham on Saturday February 4 - just over six weeks after they were appointed.

"I think the beauty of Steve coming in as head coach is that every single eligible player will be considered. There is an unbelievable hunger to wear that white shirt.

"[I'm] delighted. I think Steve will do an absolutely wonderful job. I've loved working with him the last 15/16 months.

Sinfield heaped praise on Borthwick, talking about how much the latter cares about people

"The thing that has been really apparent is how much he cares about people. How much he wants to create an environment where people can improve and want to get better, and it's probably the bit people don't see: how much he cares.

"I'll give an example. The recent challenge I did in November, I got a text off Steve every single night. He genuinely cared for what we were doing and cared about me.

"To come and work with a guy like that, and you know he has all the other bits too in that he's so detailed, hardworking and passionate, and has so much fight about how he goes about things. You understand he has that softer side as well.

"To come and represent my country, something I was able to do in rugby league, and understand the enormity of wearing this badge.

"I'm delighted, and the last couple of days have been great because I've been able to start building friendships and connections with players and our management team.

Sinfield says all 'eligible England players' will get a clean slate under Borthwick

"I'd also say it's a really important year for England rugby, and there's a lot of things to be excited about, but to see the quality of player that has been sat in front of us for the last two days, is fantastic for English rugby.

"What's really important is that we don't get caught looking behind us.

"Steve said we won't look in the rear-view mirror. And we won't. We're moving forward. We are very aligned and know where we want to take the team.

"Fight and caring about people, I'd like to think that will represent our team moving forward. How could you not be excited or passionate about what 2023 could look like, starting with that first game against Scotland."