Eddie Jones: Ex-All Blacks coach Steve Hansen questions timing of Jones' sacking by England

Steve Hansen (left) was surprised by Eddie Jones' sacking

Former New Zealand head coach Steve Hansen said he was surprised by Eddie Jones' sacking as England coach and questioned the Rugby Football Union's timing.

Hansen's hopes of leading the All Blacks to successive Rugby World Cup finals was ended by Jones in 2019, where England ran out convincing 19-7 winners in their semi-final.

Jones has reached two World Cup deciders as a head coach and was part of South Africa's staff when they lifted the trophy in 2007.

The Australian was sacked by the RFU after overseeing England's worst year of results since 2008, with Steve Borthwick replacing him as head coach, but Hansen queried whether it was a wise move to dispense with the 62-year-old's services just 10 months out from the World Cup in France.

"It was pretty surprising that they would replace him now, when all along Eddie's been saying, 'look, this is what we're building for'," said Hansen, who was speaking to Ticketmaster.

"He's been their most successful coach in history. Some might say that Clive [Woodward] is because he won a World Cup - however the record speaks for itself, doesn't it?

"I know Eddie had a big focus on the World Cup and that's probably what in the end cost him, because he didn't have such a good autumn and people were frustrated by that.

"But obviously, it's their business and they've got to do what they think is right. Eddie's moved on, so the rest of us can too."

Jones will return to Twickenham next summer to lead the Barbarians against a World XV coached by Hansen. They will do battle for the Killik Cup on Sunday, May 28.

"With Eddie, you've got to expect the unexpected, because one of his great attributes is his ability to analyse the opposition and set traps for them," said Hansen, who coached New Zealand to World Cup glory in 2015.

"He's a great planner, that's why he's been so successful with so many sides in different World Cups, having won one with South Africa.

"Obviously he was building towards the one in 2023, and he's now not going to be there, which is unfortunate for him, but being the man that he is, he'll move on quickly and he'll still want England to do well.

"He'll want to come to Twickenham [with the Barbarians] come the end of May and play a good brand of footy, and he'll want to win too, because he's a pretty competitive bloke."

Since leaving his post as New Zealand head coach, Hansen has been working as a consultant with Japanese Top League outfit Toyota Verblitz.

The 63-year-old has no plans to return to frontline coaching on the international stage for the time being.

"I'm not missing it," he said. "I love what I do at Toyota Verblitz. They're a great club and helping the young coaches through that system, and trying to make the whole organisation even more professional than it is, is a great challenge.

"You do miss the camaraderie of leading a team, and the big occasions like playing at places like Twickenham, so you never say never, but it would have to be a pretty amazing opportunity.

"I owe my family a lot of time. They sacrificed a lot over a long period of time. So, you never say never, but we'll wait and see what happens."