Eddie Jones: Former England head coach to lead Barbarians at Twickenham in May 2023

Former England head coach Eddie Jones will return to Twickenham next summer to lead the Barbarians against a World XV.

Jones was sacked by England earlier this month after presiding over the team's worst year of results since 2008, with just five wins secured from 12 Tests in 2022.

The 62-year-old - who guided England to three Six Nations titles and the 2019 World Cup final during his seven-year stint in charge - will now coach Barbarians for a second time when the side take on a Steve Hansen-coached World XV in the Killik Cup on Sunday May 28.

Jones was sacked as England head coach earlier this month after a poor run of results in 2022

Jones previously led the Barbarians in November 2019, with his men pipped 33-31 by Fiji.

Under Jones' stewardship, England lost 52-21 to the Barbarians in June of this year.

The Baa-Baas played four matches this November, beating an All Blacks XV and Bath and losing to Northampton Saints and Harlequins.

Jones will coach Barbarians against a World XV at Twickenham in May 2023

Jones said of his appointment: "It's an incredible honour to be asked to coach the Barbarians for a second time. The club showed during the autumn that the values and traditions which make the Barbarians so special are still very much alive.

"Fans can expect to see two top-quality teams, packed full of international players, going all out to catch the eye ahead of the Rugby World Cup.

"I am very much looking forward to returning to Twickenham Stadium - a venue I have so many fond memories of - as head coach of the Barbarians, and I'm more motivated than ever to put on a show."

Steve Hansen will coach the World XV against Jones' Barbarians

Jones will come up against former New Zealand head coach Hansen and said: "Going up against Steve rekindles a great rivalry which first started in our days competing in Super Rugby and progressed into the international arena. It'll be a great challenge and one I'm sure we're both relishing."

Hansen added: "2023 is set to be an incredible year for rugby and I'm really excited to be returning to Twickenham.

"I've coached both for and against the Barbarians during my career, and while you always have to expect the unexpected where they are concerned, you can be certain that come Sunday 28 May we'll have a hugely entertaining match played in a festival atmosphere.

"The Rugby World Cup will be firmly on the horizon when this match comes around, and we hope we can showcase many of the players who will go on to be stars of the tournament in France."

England are yet to appoint a successor to Jones but Leicester Tigers boss Steve Borthwick, who has previously served as Jones' forwards coach, remains the favourite to take on the role.

England and Leicester wing Anthony Watson said: "I don't really want to get caught in the if or when of him [Borthwick] going, but what I will say is that Steve is a ridiculously good coach.

"Steve is genuinely an honest bloke. He will tell you exactly how it is - there's no sugar-coating it. Whether you like it or not, he is going to tell you, and secondly, everything he says is backed up by evidence.

"He is straight down the line but an absolute legend."