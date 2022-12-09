Eddie Jones: Is a rugby league move next for the former England head coach? | Brian Carney: I wouldn't be surprised

Eddie Jones has been linked with a cross-code move to the NRL following his dismissal as England rugby union head coach

The announcement from the RFU confirming Eddie Jones' seven-year reign as England rugby union team head coach was over had barely been sent out before rumours of a possible cross-code switch started swirling.

Prior to his sacking Jones had been widely tipped to make the switch to coaching the USA national team after the 2023 Rugby World Cup, with his time in charge of England originally due to come to an end following the tournament in France.

But the 62-year-old Australian's sacking on the back of a dismal Autumn Nations Series for England last month has reignited talk of a return home and switch to coaching in the NRL, and Sky Sports rugby league expert Brian Carney is in no doubt Jones would be an asset to any club.

"In simple terms, the ability to coach a group of men and to turn them into winners," Carney told Sky Sports News when asked what Jones would bring to the 13-a-side code.

"He's a huge fan of rugby league; that's evident and you can see that in the coaching staff he assembled when he was in charge of England…We know he loves rugby league and the mentality of rugby league players.

"Wigan went close to getting Eddie Jones a few years ago, Warrington had an interest in getting him as a head coach four or five years ago, so he's well thought of in rugby league circles."

Although he has spent all of his sporting life in rugby union, first as an abrasive hooker with Sydney side Randwick and then as a coach in a career which has included spells in charge at club and international level in his homeland, Japan and England, Jones has long admired league.

Eddie Jones joined Warrington head coach Steve Price for their Super League clash with St Helens in 2021

That comes from supporting his local club South Sydney Rabbitohs since the age of five and he has made no secret of the fact he would jump at the opportunity to coach the 21-time Australian premiers should it ever come.

Speaking to Sky Sports while attending a Betfred Super League match between Warrington Wolves and St Helens in 2021, Jones admitted he would consider crossing codes for a new challenge too.

"Post the World Cup in 2023, I'm open to all offers," Jones told Sky Sports. "I grew up in a rugby league area in Redfern, so I love the Rabbitohs, and I love rugby league.

"It's in my blood, so if there is an opportunity post the World Cup then I'd certainly look at it."

That was not Jones' first visit to Warrington, having already had a connection with compatriot and then-Wolves head coach Steve Price, who in turn had helped England out ahead of the 2020 Autumn Nations Series final against France.

Jones has utilised people with league experience as part of his England coaching staff too, with Jason Ryles, Jon Clarke, Martin Gleeson and Anthony Seibold all serving in various roles.

One of his last acts in the job was to appoint recently departed Hull FC head coach Brett Hodgson as Manly Sea Eagles-bound Seibold's replacement as defence coach too, while Price is in turn an admirer of Jones' approach to coaching.

"He's always cutting-edge and a guy who has been around for a long time, but also willing to improve himself," Price told Sky Sports last year.

"He's a great man to talk to, but he's got different ideas about high-performance sport whether it's mentally or physically.

"He's a remarkable man who's done a lot in sport for so long."

One dissenting voice who cautioned over a rush to bring Jones to rugby league, however, was Sky Sports pundit Jon Wilkin, who expressed concern over recent lacklustre displays from England and the repeated chopping and changing of his backroom staff.

"Watching England rugby union has been pretty dour over the last few years, and I think there are questions over Eddie Jones as a coach - especially the number of assistant coaches he's been through," Wilkin told Sky Sports News.

Yet Carney, who experienced both codes at club and international level during his playing days, does not believe that will put off any potential suitors in the NRL and sees Jones crossing rugby's divide as a distinct possibility.

"I think he's probably got the experience, the maturity and experience to surround himself with good people and turn those groups of players into winners," Carney said.

"I wouldn't be surprised if we see Eddie Jones in rugby league."