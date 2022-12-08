Steve Borthwick: RFU in negotiations with Leicester over Tigers boss becoming England head coach

Steve Borthwick joined Leicester as head coach in 2020

The Rugby Football Union (RFU) is in negotiations with Leicester Tigers over the release of head coach Steve Borthwick to replace Eddie Jones as England boss.

Sky Sports News understands there is a disparity in the RFU and the Tigers' valuation, though Leicester have made it clear they would not stand in Borthwick's way were England to come calling.

Tigers are reportedly seeking £500,000 in compensation, while the RFU is currently offering £200,000.

Jones was sacked as England head coach on Tuesday after seven years in charge having guided the team to just five wins in 12 Tests in 2022 and managing just one win in four during a poor Autumn campaign.

Borthwick served as Japan assistant coach from 2012 to 2015 alongside Jones and moved on to work under him again as England forwards coach until 2020 before leaving to become Leicester head coach, his first top job.

He led Leicester to title glory last season as Tigers defeated Saracens at Twickenham to cap a remarkable ascent from finishing second-bottom of the Premiership in 2020.

Should Borthwick be appointed it would come just nine months out from the 2023 World Cup in France, four years after England finished runners-up to South Africa in Japan.

As a player the 43-year-old made his England debut during the 2001 Six Nations before later captaining his country for two years on his way to 57 caps in total.

He would be tasked with turning around an England outfit nursing the fallout of their first losing Test record since 2008.