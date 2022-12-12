Anthony Watson: England and Leicester Tigers star hails Steve Borthwick as 'a ridiculously good coach'

Steve Borthwick is widely expected to succeed Eddie Jones as England head coach

Anthony Watson has hailed the coaching ability of Leicester Tigers boss Steve Borthwick ahead of his likely ascension to English rugby's top job.

Borthwick, a former England forwards coach and captain during his playing days, is the clear favourite to succeed Eddie Jones after masterminding the Tigers' Gallagher Premiership title triumph last season, transforming them from relegation candidates when he arrived in the East Midlands to champions.

England international Watson, who joined Leicester from Bath earlier this year, also reserved considerable praise for Jones after the Australian's seven-year reign ended last week when he was sacked following a poor Autumn Nations Series campaign.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Leicester director of rugby Steve Borthwick refused to comment on speculation linking him to becoming England's new head coach Leicester director of rugby Steve Borthwick refused to comment on speculation linking him to becoming England's new head coach

"I don't really want to get caught in the if or when of him [Borthwick] going, but what I will say is that Steve is a ridiculously good coach," Watson said after his blistering 50-metre solo try helped Tigers claim an opening Heineken Champions Cup win against Ospreys on Sunday.

"The whole set-up at Leicester, I want to play for all of the coaches. Kev (defence coach Kevin Sinfield) is one of the most inspirational blokes I've ever met, Steve is straight down the line but an absolute legend, a guy who I would ride out for, and the same with Wiggy (player-coach Richard Wigglesworth).

"Steve is genuinely an honest bloke. He will tell you exactly how it is - there's no sugar-coating it. Whether you like it or not, he is going to tell you, and secondly, everything he says is backed up by evidence.

I remember in pre-season he came up to me and we were talking about the breakdown. He said he had watched every one of my carries for the last two or three years and what I needed to do on the ground to make sure we can retain possession.

Anthony Watson is impressed by the level of detail Steve Borthwick delves into as a coach

"I don't know how many carries that would have been, but two, three years' worth of carries is a decent amount. For him to trawl through all of that just shows you how dedicated he is."

Watson, comfortable on the wing or at full-back, is cruising into top gear after 10 months out because of a serious knee injury and could prove to be an integral part of the new England coach's plans building towards the Rugby World Cup in France next year.

The 28-year-old, who has won more than 50 England caps and played in five Tests for the British and Irish Lions, made his Red Rose debut a year before Jones took charge. He featured in 39 England games under Jones, starting 36 of them, and has no doubt about his quality.

"Eddie is another world-class coach - and a world-class human," Watson said.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Former England international James Haskell questions the timing of the decision to sack Eddie Jones as head coach but adds Steve Borthwick would be the perfect replacement Former England international James Haskell questions the timing of the decision to sack Eddie Jones as head coach but adds Steve Borthwick would be the perfect replacement

"He was the first to call me after three months to see how my ACL recovery was progressing, how my Achilles was going, taking time out of running a World Cup programme to send me off to do one-on-one speed coaching.

"There are very few people who can see the bigger picture like him. I am disappointed I won't be able to continue to work with him.

"There aren't many people who give up their entire lives to rugby like Eddie Jones does. It is distressing to see someone give up so much - and then get so much heat from outside - when he has dedicated his life to the game."