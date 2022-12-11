Steve Borthwick brushes off England speculation after Leicester Tigers' Champions Cup win

Steve Borthwick brushed off speculation linking him with the England head coach job after Leicester's European Cup win vs Ospreys

Steve Borthwick says his focus is on Leicester's next Heineken Champions Cup game as speculation continues to persist about him becoming England's new head coach.

Borthwick remains the firm favourite to succeed Eddie Jones, who was sacked five days ago following a poor autumn campaign after seven years in charge.

The Leicester boss has distanced himself from questions on England, concentrating on Tigers' tricky first European assignment against the Ospreys, and he maintained that stance following a 23-17 victory in Swansea.

"I have always said since I started here two years ago that we only look to the next week," Borthwick said.

"My head is on Clermont (Auvergne) next Saturday. As soon as the final whistle happens, my head is on the next game.

"Right now, we should be respectful of this game and this competition. It was a tight game, and I am very proud of the players."

Despite Borthwick resting a host of top names such as England pair Freddie Steward and Ben Youngs, Argentina hooker Julian Montoya and South Africa number eight Jasper Wiese, Tigers prevailed.

Leicester trailed 10-6 at the break, but second-half tries from wing Harry Potter and full-back Anthony Watson - a stunning solo effort - put them in charge, while fly-half Charlie Atkinson converted both scores and kicked three penalties.

Watson, who joined Leicester from Bath earlier this year, is rapidly hitting top form again following his full recovery from injury.

Borthwick added: "I thought Anthony played really well and showed his class. I am so pleased for him.

"He is getting stronger, his pace is getting faster and faster each week. Immense credit to him. He has put in the hard work. He is one of the best players around in his position.

"I thought the character of the team was magnificent. The Ospreys were excellent - 650 caps in their matchday 23 - and we played our heart out and found a way to win."