Joe Marler: Harlequins prop handed two-week ban over comments to Bristol flanker Jake Heenan

Harlequins prop Joe Marler has been banned for two weeks

Harlequins prop Joe Marler has been handed a two-week ban for comments made towards Bristol flanker Jake Heenan during the sides' Premiership match.

Marler, who has been capped 79 times by England, was charged by the Rugby Football Union (RFU) under the governing body's rule 5.12 - conduct prejudicial to the game.

Marler's comments, made during a scrum at in the first half at The Stoop on Tuesday, reportedly related to Heenan's mother, and caused a big melee between the players, after which a penalty was given against the Bristol flanker.

At a hearing on Friday afternoon, an RFU disciplinary panel issued Marler with a six-week ban, with four weeks suspended until the end of the 2023-24 season. The 32-year-old is also required to give a presentation to a local club or school, and to a Premiership academy, on the core values of the sport.

A statement from panel chair Gareth Graham said: "Rugby's core values are not empty words or slogans which can be signed up to and then ignored. They are not to be treated as useful bolt-ons dreamt up by a marketing team. They are integral to the game and are what make the game special.

Marler was punished for comments made to Bristol flanker Jake Heenan

"The insulting and offensive comments made by the player were wholly inappropriate; such comments should form no part of the modern game."

In 2016, Marler received a two-week suspension and was fined £20,000 for calling Wales prop Samson Lee "gypsy boy", and two years ago he received a 10-week ban for grabbing Wales lock Alun Wyn Jones' genitals during a Six Nations game.

Marler said on Wednesday to Heenan on Twitter that he was "sorry" and owed the New Zealander a drink in the New Year.

The RFU statement added: "The panel also had regard to the player's poor disciplinary record (as an aggravating feature), and to the fact he had accepted the charge and had apologised to the Bristol player (as mitigating factors)."

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Earlier on Friday, Marler had been named on the bench for Harlequins' New Year's Day clash with Northampton, but will now miss that match, along with the following weekend's home fixture against Sale.

Speaking immediately after the Quins encounter, Bristol rugby director Pat Lam said: "I brought Jake over from New Zealand to Connacht and to Bristol. He is like a son to our family and I have never seen him like that.

"It's best to say one of the areas we are all trying to work on is the spirit of the game. I love Joe Marler but something was said and there was a reaction from Jake I have never seen before.

"We are all custodians of the game - players, coaches - and one thing we all value and we all work hard to keep is the right values and spirit. Jake reacted to something that was said."

Speaking ahead of Marler's hearing, Quins head coach Tabai Matson said: "Clearly, he (Marler) is really apologetic.

"He didn't know the full context of what he said. What he said was wrong. He reached out to Jake and Jake replied and accepted his apology and then they had a good chat after that.

"He has been apologetic to us as well. He is annoyed that he has dragged the club into this kerfuffle.

"He has been apologetic and probably the key thing for me is that Jake accepted his apology.

"Clearly what he said was wrong and he wouldn't have said it if he knew the full context."