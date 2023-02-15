World Club Challenge: How a sense of 'disrespect' is driving St Helens ahead of Penrith Panthers clash

St Helens warmed up for the World Club Challenge with a comfortable win over NRL side St George Illawarra Dragons

St Helens' Joe Batchelor has revealed the sense of "disrespect" that is driving the defending Super League champions to upset the odds in their World Club Challenge with Penrith Panthers.

Saints face the NRL champions at the BlueBet Stadium in the Sydney suburbs on February 18 having been written off by many despite their unprecedented recent dominance of the domestic game.

In an era when Super League stars are routinely linked with big-money moves Down Under, Batchelor has called on other English sides to put traditional rivalries on hold and back their bid to reinvigorate rugby league's world order.

"We've been written off by many people and probably been disrespected in a way we shouldn't be," Saints back row Batcher, who has been ruled out the match against the Panthers due to injury, said.

"Once you're at the top, everybody wants to knock you down. If the rest of the English teams could put rivalries aside for one game, it would mean a lot and I think we'd gain a lot of respect off the back of it.

"It doesn't bother us really. We've won Super League for four years in a row so we deserve this crack at the World Club Challenge. It's the pinnacle of the club game and an achievement that can't get any higher.

"We are going out there to win it."

St Helens warmed up for Saturday's World Club Challenge against Penrith Panthers with a comfortable 30-18 victory over St George Illawarra Dragons in Wollongong, with tries from Lewis Dodd, Jack Welsby, Tommy Makinson, Joey Lussick and Tee Ritson securing a morale-boosting win.

Head coach Paul Wellens was impressed with his side's victory, but knows Saturday's game represents a step up.

"It was really good. We've been in pre-season for a couple of months and I was really itching to get the guys out there.

"I thought they gave a great account of themselves and did everything I asked of them, so I'm very pleased with the performance.

"The reality is that we know the Dragons were far from full strength - but you can only go and play what is in front of them and I think the way the guys went about that challenge was very impressive."

NRL Pre-Season Challenge and All Stars fixtures

Friday, February 17: Charity Shield - St George Illawarra Dragons vs South Sydney Rabbitohs (4.30am), Newcastle Knights vs Parramatta Eels (6.55am), Sydney Roosters vs Manly Sea Eagles (9am).

Saturday, February 18: Wests Tigers vs Canberra Raiders (Sky Sports Mix, 3.55am), WORLD CLUB CHALLENGE - PENRITH PANTHERS VS ST HELENS (7.50am), Brisbane Broncos vs North Queensland Cowboys (9.10am).

Sunday, February 19: New Zealand Warriors vs Melbourne Storm (Sky Sports Mix, 1.50am), Canterbury Bulldogs vs Cronulla Sharks (6am), Dolphins vs Canberra Raiders (8.05am).

* All matches on Sky Sports Arena unless stated

