St Helens: Paul Rowley confirmed as new head coach on three-year deal following Paul Wellens' departure

Paul Rowley has been confirmed as the new head coach of St Helens on a three-year contract.

The 50-year-old, most recently in charge of financially-stricken Salford Red Devils between 2022 and 2025, replaces Paul Wellens at the Saints helm after the latter's contract was not renewed by the Super League club.

Former England international Rowley has previously also had spells in charge of Leigh and Toronto.

"It's a great privilege to be joining St Helens, and to come to an environment and organisation that's solid and proven in success," Rowley said.

"It feels like an exciting challenge for me, different in many respects, and I'll be looking to step in to put my own stamp on things with positive changes and have a real influence.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"I'm coming in with an open mind and new ideas, but I want to learn about all the people involved at the club - and I mean everyone, from the boardroom, all the staff, and the supporters. Then I'll back my judgment and experience, looking to progress, move forward and, ultimately, win things.

"Saints have set the benchmark for years in the physical battle. I want to work with that foundation, retain it, add more options in attack, and keep teams guessing. Being a top team in Super League means you have to keep evolving, and with the way I want to play, I believe St Helens' defence will allow me to add another layer to what Saints do really well.

"This is a squad that is evolving with young, talented players coming to the fore, who I'm really excited to work with, and who we will be patient with. That is something I am sure will continue to be the cornerstone of St Helens going forward, and wanting to bring the best out of them is something I'm really looking forward to."

Chairman Eamonn McManus added: "We warmly welcome Paul Rowley as our new head coach. He is both experienced and talented, and we feel that he is now ready to coach a leading club such as St Helens.

"He is well aware of our objectives and our ambitions, and we consider that he is capable of achieving them.

"I'm sure that our fans will get behind him as we seek to get back to the top of the Super League competition. We wish him every success."

The decision to part with Wellens came after Saints' Super League play-off semi-final defeat to Hull KR, with their season then over and Wellens' contract subsequently up.

Wellens was informed by his boyhood club they would not be continuing with him in charge and would go in a different direction.

McManus said at the time: "Paul's contribution to the history of our club has been without equal.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"As a player, he won every honour available in our sport and was at the epicentre of our incredible success story during his 17-year playing career at the Saints.

"Who can ever forget his on-field reaction as our captain at the end of our 2014 Grand Final victory over Wigan. It epitomised his devotion to the Saints and encapsulated his lifelong passion and dedication to our club and to this town.

"As head coach, he started his career with the greatest achievement in our over 150-year history when he led us to victory over Penrith Panthers to win the World Club Challenge on Australian soil in 2023.

"He has since committed his life in every way to the club as our head coach. He has always done so with professionalism, dignity, and class. He's been a supreme ambassador to our club and to our sport.

"It has therefore been the most difficult decision to make, but we have now decided to move in a new direction and to appoint a new head coach. We now begin that search.

"Paul will still be part of the fabric of our club and will always be warmly welcomed by everyone and at all times. We wish him every success in his future career and wish him and his family only well."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jon Wilkin said St Helens were irresponsible to give Paul Wellens the top job at the club so early on in his coaching career

Wellens added: "Following a meeting with the club, I have been informed that they will be looking to appoint a new head coach for the 2026 season.

"Whilst I'm naturally disappointed that my time at the club will be coming to an end, I also respect that decision and would like to thank Eamonn for his honesty in what I know would have been an extremely difficult conversation. We have developed a close working relationship for the best part of 25 years, and despite the difficult nature of such discussions, our friendship remains very much intact."