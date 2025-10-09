Paul Wellens: St Helens part ways with head coach after deciding not to renew his contract with Super League club

St Helens have announced they have parted ways with head coach Paul Wellens after three years.

The decision follows Saints' Super League play-off semi-final defeat to Hull KR, with their season then over and Wellens' contract subsequently up.

Wellens was informed by his boyhood club they would not be continuing with him in charge and will go in a different direction.

It has been reported that those at the top level of St Helens have been in discussions with other coaches both domestically and in Australia with a decision made that if Wellens could not take his team to a Grand Final, then his contract would not be renewed.

In a statement, Saints chairman Eamonn McManus said: "Paul's contribution to the history of our club has been without equal.

"As a player, he won every honour available in our sport and was at the epicentre of our incredible success story during his 17-year playing career at the Saints.

"Who can ever forget his on-field reaction as our captain at the end of our 2014 Grand Final victory over Wigan. It epitomised his devotion to the Saints and encapsulated his lifelong passion and dedication to our club and to this town.

"As head coach, he started his career with the greatest achievement in our over 150-year history when he led us to victory over Penrith Panthers to win the World Club Challenge on Australian soil in 2023.

"He has since committed his life in every way to the club as our head coach. He has always done so with professionalism, dignity, and class. He's been a supreme ambassador to our club and to our sport.

"It has therefore been the most difficult decision to make, but we have now decided to move in a new direction and to appoint a new head coach. We now begin that search.

"Paul will still be part of the fabric of our club and will always be warmly welcomed by everyone and at all times. We wish him every success in his future career and wish him and his family only well."

Wellens added: "Following a meeting with the club, I have been informed that they will be looking to appoint a new head coach for the 2026 season.

"Whilst I'm naturally disappointed that my time at the club will be coming to an end, I also respect that decision and would like to thank Eamonn for his honesty in what I know would have been an extremely difficult conversation. We have developed a close working relationship for the best part of 25 years, and despite the difficult nature of such discussions, our friendship remains very much intact.

"I would also like to thank the staff with whom I've worked very closely with over my three years as head coach of the club. Your professionalism and work ethic is greatly appreciated, and I know how much the team values the constant support you give them.

"To the players and your families, both past and present, a huge thank you for your hard work, commitment, and dedication. Whilst we are in hugely privileged positions, I also understand that to play this game at the highest level requires great sacrifice, and it's important I place on record my gratitude for those sacrifices.

"Finally, a message to the ardent supporters of this great club, I want to thank you for your unwavering support. I have been blown away by the personal interactions I've had around this town, genuine people who are caring and supportive in the good moments, but more importantly, when times have become challenging, for that support, I extend a heartfelt thank you."

Wellens, 45, had been at St Helens since starting his 18-year playing career there in 1998 and subsequently made 499 appearances for his hometown club, winning five Grand Finals, five Challenge Cups, two World Club Challenges, the Man of Steel award, the Harry Sunderland Trophy and the Lance Todd Trophy.

After transitioning into coaching, he took over as head coach at the start of the 2023 season and won the World Club Challenge in his first game in charge in remarkable circumstances, Saints beating Penrith Panthers with a golden-point drop goal.

Saints then finished third in Super League due to points difference in 2023 and went out in the play-off semi-finals after a Sam Tomkins wonder try, a distinctly poor 2024 following as they were hampered by a raft of injuries, before 2025 saw them eliminated at the semi-final stage again.

It meant St Helens have not won a domestic trophy since they completed their 'four in a row' by winning the Grand Final against Leeds in 2022, their attacking structure coming under scrutiny, plus poor recruitment cited as a factor by many pundits as the star players from that iconic team aged and other big names moved on.

Wellens has also been an assistant coach for England, working under Steve McNamara, Wayne Bennett and Shaun Wane. He was also assistant coach for Tonga in 2023.