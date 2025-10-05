Paul Wellens coy on St Helens future with contract up following Super League semi-final loss to Hull KR

St Helens head coach Paul Wellens said discussions need to take place regarding his future after his side fell to a 20-12 loss in the Super League semi-finals to Hull KR.

Wellens' contract is now up and no announcement has been made as to whether he will be staying or if the club will be going in another direction.

He took over at the start of the 2023 season and won the World Club Challenge in his first game in charge in remarkable circumstances, beating Penrith Panthers with a golden-point drop goal.

Saints then finished third due to points difference in 2023 and went out in the semi-finals after a Sam Tomkins wonder try, a distinctly poor 2024 following as they were hampered by a raft of injuries, 2025 seeing them go out at the semi-final stage again.

It means they have not picked up a domestic trophy since they completed their 'four in a row' by clinching the Grand Final against Leeds in 2022, their attacking structure coming under scrutiny plus poor recruitment a factor many pundits have highlighted as the star players from that iconic team get older and other big names move on.

Indeed, Wellens has made a total of 12 signings in his time in charge, including Deon Cross and Shane Wright who came from in trouble Salford Red Devils.

However, for a club that is used to success, there is a wide-ranging debate as to whether a change of coach is now the answer, with Wellens himself saying: "It's not something I want to get too caught up in right now. I'd prefer the focus to be on the players who have played their last games.

"We'll have to have discussions moving forward."

He added: "I think it got to the point were all of us were pretty set on getting to the end of the season and not making any announcements and decisions.

"I think there is a lot of emotion so we will let the dust settle. Quite naturally, the club have got to make a decision on what they want for the future.

"Those discussions will take place sooner rather than later.

"There is no doubt there is an exceptional crop of young players coming through the club - Harry Robertson, George Whitby, George Delaney is still young, Noah Stephens, Owen Dagnall, Leon Cowen.

"Whoever has the privilege to sit in this seat next year whether it be me or somebody else has got a wonderful group of players to work with and also there is some work to do, there is no getting away from that."

Wilkin: There is no one more committed to Saints than Wellens but is it enough? | Recruitment has been a glaring issue

For Sky Sports Rugby League's Jon Wilkin, you cannot deny Wellens' passion for the club but the question mark is now whether that is enough.

Indeed, it is now a decision on whether the results have not met standards expected or whether recruitment has been the glaring issue that has hampered a green head coach.

"Yeah, he's been under pressure all year and maybe getting to a Grand Final and winning it would solve some of that pressure, but it doesn't really solve the problem for me at St Helens," he said.

"I think it needs a cultural mindset shift from Kristian Woolf from Justin Holbrook to something different. And that comes through personnel as well.

"I think the recruitment's been poor. I've been very vocal about the recruitment and we were having it out talking about this. I think there's two or three real weak spots in that team that let them down repeatedly. And I think that needs to change.

"They showed spirit, didn't they, at the back end of this season. The last three months they've showed spirit, but is that enough?

Wilkin then added: "Paul, for people who don't know, Paul's one of my best friends, right? So, I want to talk about character and quality of person.

"There is no better person in my life than Paul Wellens. There is a separate thing there, is the pressure and expectation of being a head coach.

"Paul went into that job fully knowing, being a coach of his hometown team, you don't get an awful lot of time to get it right. And has he got it right? I'd probably say he hasn't, based on results.

"Has the club got it right? I think the club were responsible to give him the job so quickly.

"I don't think they should have in the light of what happened with Kieron Cunningham. I think Paul would have said he was ready. I think just give him a bit more time, be delicate with him.

"And not only that, give him a real thrust of recruitment. I think the recruitment of the club has been poor for a number of years.

"Paul is a fantastic rugby league coach. Whatever happens with him, he's going to work in rugby. If not league, he'll definitely work in rugby union. But, you know, it's been a tricky time. It's been a tricky couple of years.

"But I think what people need to remember that what fans want is passion and commitment and loyalty to their brand. There's nobody done that and delivered that more. One of the greatest players the club's ever had.

"And the treatment of that process now has to be careful, I would suggest."

