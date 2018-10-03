Jackson Hastings staying with Salford Red Devils

Jackson Hastings played a pivotal role in keeping Salford in Super League

Salford have held off interest from a number of Super League clubs to retain Australian half-back Jackson Hastings for 2019.

The 22-year-old former Manly player made a positive impression during his short-term stint with the Red Devils, helping them to victory in all of his six matches to secure their survival in Super League.

That saw Hastings attract interest from Wigan but having made it clear he was only prepared to sign a 12-month deal as he targets a return to the NRL in 2020, Salford have taken advantage to keep him at the AJ Bell Stadium for another year.

Salford coach Ian Watson said: "Signing Jackson for the 2019 season is a great piece of business by the club and a great piece of business for Super League as a whole.

"His energy and enthusiasm around the club and the boys is infectious and you can see in the games he's played how it lifts people around him.

"We have always had effort and commitment from our team but Jackson has lifted the pressure and allowed others to just play and enjoy the game.

"Jackson wants to lead a team and be the dominant half and that fits perfectly within our team dynamics.

"I hope Jackson can continue to enjoy his football and show everyone over the next 12 months how good a signing he is."

Hastings was mobbed by jubilant fans after his 18-point haul in last week's 44-10 win over Toulouse finally staved off the threat of relegation and afterwards Watson suggested he should be picked for England, courtesy of his late English grandmother.

Salford this week announced the re-signing of hooker Joey Lussick on a two-year deal and his close friend was happy to commit to one more year.

"In the end it was a pretty easy decision to be honest," Hastings said. "When I laid in bed at night weighing up my options, I really couldn't see myself playing anywhere else over here.

"The amount of support the club gave me through a tough time in my life, the love that I've got from the fans and the respect I've got from the playing group is something that, if I'd walked away from it, I know I wouldn't have been happy with.

"I'm happy with my decision and hopefully we can kick on and have a good season next year."

Salford director of rugby and operations Ian Blease said: "This signing is a real statement of intent and in that we've staved off some tough competition from other clubs to sign Jackson for the 2019 season."

