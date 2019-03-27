Salford Red Devils sign centre Krisnan Inu

Krisnan Inu could make his Salford debut at Wakefield on Sunday

Salford have signed former New Zealand Test centre Krisnan Inu, who was one of the players made redundant when Widnes went into administration in February.

The 32-year-old stayed loyal to the club when they were relegated from Super League at the end of last season but became a free agent when the club ran into difficulties.

Red Devils director of rugby and operations Ian Blease said he had been negotiating a deal with the player over several months.

"To finally be able to bring him to the club is fantastic," said Blease.

"Big credit has to go to our supporters who have backed our Squad Builder initiative as this has been huge in helping us get Krisnan over the line, and I'd like to see them continue to support this scheme ahead of next week's deadline."

Inu was made redundant after Widnes went into administration

Inu, who had seven seasons in the NRL with Parramatta, New Zealand Warriors and Canterbury Bulldogs and also had a brief stint in rugby union with Stade Francais before moving to Catalans Dragons in 2017, could make his Salford debut at Wakefield on Sunday.

Salford coach Ian Watson said: "Krisnan is a high-quality addition to our backline who we spoke to in pre-season and are now really pleased to have brought to the club.

2:02 Salford slipped their fourth defeat of the season last Sunday against a George Williams-inspired Wigan Salford slipped their fourth defeat of the season last Sunday against a George Williams-inspired Wigan

"He has a proven record in both the NRL and Super League so when Krisnan became available it was important for us at the club to sign him in order to lift the levels of competition and quality within our squad.

"We are hoping after a couple of setbacks we can get Krisnan back to his best and back to enjoying his rugby league."