Marwan Koukash 'extremely proud' of Salford Red Devils

Former Salford Red Devils owner Marwan Koukash has said he is "extremely proud" to see them reach the Super League Grand Final.

Koukash took over the Red Devils in 2013 with the Salford club struggling financially. "I'm extremely proud," said the Palestinian-born businessman. "I want people to know that just because I left Salford two years ago, my emotional attachment to the club has not ended then."

The Red Devils reached the Super League Grand Final after beating five-time champions Wigan Warriors 28-4.

Although the upset came as no surprise to Koukash, who said: "A lot of people when I came into the sport doubted me when I said one day Salford will win a Super League, will get to a Grand Final, will get to a Challenge Cup final.

Salford's Tui Lolohea and the mascot celebrate the semi-final victory over Wigan Warriors

"I invested millions and I left the club in a good place and handed it over to the trustees, and to see now Salford getting into the Grand Final, I look back and I say, 'well my money has not been wasted'.

"To see them now in the Grand Final, I'm very, very proud."

Koukash hinted at a return to the sport by claiming: "Rugby league is in my blood now. Seven years ago I knew nothing about Rugby League. I didn't even know how many players a team consists of. Now, it's in my blood.

"Marwan Koukash wants to get back to rugby league."