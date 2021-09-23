Salford Red Devils News

Ken Sio: Super League top tryscorer signs new Salford deal

Sio to stay with Salford for another two seasons; Winger scored 19 tries from 19 appearances during the 2021 regular Super League season; Salford are looking for a new coach after the departure of Richard Marshall

Last Updated: 23/09/21 9:39am

Super League's leading tryscorer Ken Sio has signed a new two-year contract with Salford.

The Australian winger finished the regular 2021 Super League season with 19 tries from his 19 appearances, three clear of his nearest rival.

Sio, 30, formerly played for Parramatta and Newcastle Knights in Australia, and had a two-year spell in Super League with Hull KR from 2015-16.

He has been with the Red Devils since the start of the 2019 season and his initial three-year contract was due to expire in November.

However, the club, who are looking for a new head coach after parting company with Richard Marshall, announced his new deal at the end-of-season awards on Wednesday night, when he was named as the players' player of the year.

In a tweet, the club said: "2021 @superleague top try scorer @ken--sio1 is here to stay for another two seasons!"

Salford finished one spot off the bottom of the Super League standings in 11th place.

